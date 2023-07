Bambi’s Birthday Show

w/ Blast Monkeys, Sewing Circle, Scumbag

Penn Valley Skate Park

Saturday, July 8

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one on stage this weekend. Penn Valley Skate Park hosted a DIY punk rock birthday bash on Saturday night with the Blast Monkeys, Sewing Circle, and Scumbag, Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

Blast Monkeys

Sewing Circle

Scumbag