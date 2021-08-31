Photos: Beartooth at The Truman on Aug. 28, 2021

With support from Wage War and Dragged Under.
Barry Meitler,
Barry Meitler Photography

Over the weekend, Beartooth hit up The Truman with opening acts Wage War and Dragged Under. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Setlist from Beartooth:

Below

Devastation

Hated

Sick of Me

Fed Up

Dominate

The Lines

Beaten in Lips

Body Bag

Hell Of It

Skin

You Never Know

Bad Listener

Disease

In Between

Encore:

The Past Is Dead

The Last Riff

