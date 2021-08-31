Photos: Beartooth at The Truman on Aug. 28, 2021
With support from Wage War and Dragged Under.
Over the weekend, Beartooth hit up The Truman with opening acts Wage War and Dragged Under. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.
Setlist from Beartooth:
Below
Devastation
Hated
Sick of Me
Fed Up
Dominate
The Lines
Beaten in Lips
Body Bag
Hell Of It
Skin
You Never Know
Bad Listener
Disease
In Between
Encore:
The Past Is Dead
The Last Riff