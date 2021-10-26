Photos: Baldwin City’s Maple Leaf Festival

The 64th annual Maple Leaf Festival took place the weekend of October 16-17 in Baldwin City, KS. The festival, which started in 1958, continued the tradition of a Saturday morning parade followed by vendor booths lining both High Street and 8th. The vendors, which covered approximately seven blocks of Downtown Baldwin and Baker University, included artists, woodworkers and hobby crafters, food stalls, local political candidates, and even a petting zoo.

Merchants came from all over the Midwest to Baldwin City in hopes that this year’s festival would help bring the small mom-and-pop businesses back to the forefront of people’s minds as we near the holiday season. Some of these new merchants include The Puzzle Playground from Overland Park, KS; Cedarthorn Candle Collections from Grain Valley, MO; and Randy Hill Papa’s Shop from Humboldt, KS; and Three Rivers Farm from Minnesota.

The fall festival takes place every year on the third full weekend in October in Downtown Baldwin City, welcoming hundreds of vendors and thousands of people. For more information on the festival, visit the Maple Leaf Festival’s website.