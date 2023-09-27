Photos: Avenged Sevenfold takes over T-Mobile
Avenged Sevenfold
T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, September 26
Touring in support of this summer’s new album, Life Is But a Dream…, hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold took to the T-Mobile Center stage for a set that pulled from every stage of their career and went all the way back to their 2004 debut, Waking the Fallen.
Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.
Avenged Sevenfold setlist
Game Over
Mattel
Afterlife
Hail to the King
We Love You
Buried Alive
The Stage
So Far Away
Nobody
Nightmare
Bat Country
Unholy Confessions
A Little Piece of Heaven
—
G
(O)rdinary
(D)eath