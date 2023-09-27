Photos: Avenged Sevenfold takes over T-Mobile

Avenged Sevenfold

T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, September 26

Touring in support of this summer’s new album, Life Is But a Dream…, hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold took to the T-Mobile Center stage for a set that pulled from every stage of their career and went all the way back to their 2004 debut, Waking the Fallen.

Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.

Avenged Sevenfold setlist

Game Over

Mattel

Afterlife

Hail to the King

We Love You

Buried Alive

The Stage

So Far Away

Nobody

Nightmare

Bat Country

Unholy Confessions

A Little Piece of Heaven

—

G

(O)rdinary

(D)eath