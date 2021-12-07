Photos: Atreyu baptized the crowd at the Truman

Atreyu

with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, and Saul

The Truman

Monday, December 6

Touring in support of their eighth album, Baptize, metalcore veterans Atreyu’s tour hit The Truman on Monday night with support from Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, and Saul.

Both Atreyu and Crown the Empire underwent lineup changes over the last couple of years, making this show Kansas City fans’ first chance to check out the newly-reformulated bands.

A few fans seemed a little overly enthusiastic. Some guy in the crowd started a fight and vocalist Brandon Saller stopped the music to let everyone know, “If you start shit at an Atreyu show, I will jump off this stage and kick your ass.” Coming off the whole Astroworld tragedy, it was a reminder that artists can still find ways to diffuse issues mid-performance.

Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture it all.

Atreyu

Crown the Empire

Tetrarch

Saul