Photos: Asking Alexandria at The Uptown
Support from Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, and Nothing More.
Asking Alexandria
with Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, and Nothing More
Uptown Theater
Friday, May 13
Touring in support of their seventh studio album, See What’s on the Inside, released in October of last year, British hard rockers Asking Alexandria took to the stage Friday night at the Uptown Theater. Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, and Nothing More opened.
All photos via Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.
Asking Alexandria setlist
Alone Again
The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel)
Antisocialist
They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)
The Violence
Run Free
Someone, Somewhere
Never Gonna Learn
New Devil
Where Did It Go?
Into the Fire
Down to Hell
Faded Out
Moving On
Alone in a Room
Atreyu
Atreyu setlist
Strange Powers of Prophecy
Baptize
Becoming the Bull
Right Side of the Bed
The Time Is Now
Ex’s And Oh’s
Battle Drums
Warrior
Blow
Nothing More
Nothing More setlist
Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)
Let ’em Burn
Christ Copyright
Mr. MTV
Do You Really Want It?
Tunnels
Jenny
Don’t Stop
Go to War
I’ll Be OK
Tired of Winning
Fadein/Fadeout
Ocean Floor
This Is the Time (Ballast)
Eva Under Fire
Eva Under Fire setlist
Comatose
Blow
Heroin(e)
Coming for Blood
Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Journey cover)