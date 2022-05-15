Photos: Asking Alexandria at The Uptown

Asking Alexandria

with Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, and Nothing More

Uptown Theater

Friday, May 13

Touring in support of their seventh studio album, See What’s on the Inside, released in October of last year, British hard rockers Asking Alexandria took to the stage Friday night at the Uptown Theater. Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, and Nothing More opened.

All photos via Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.

Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria setlist

Alone Again

The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel)

Antisocialist

They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)

The Violence

Run Free

Someone, Somewhere

Never Gonna Learn

New Devil

Where Did It Go?

Into the Fire

Down to Hell

Faded Out

Moving On

Alone in a Room

Atreyu

Atreyu setlist

Strange Powers of Prophecy

Baptize

Becoming the Bull

Right Side of the Bed

The Time Is Now

Ex’s And Oh’s

Battle Drums

Warrior

Blow

Nothing More

Nothing More setlist

Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)

Let ’em Burn

Christ Copyright

Mr. MTV

Do You Really Want It?

Tunnels

Jenny

Don’t Stop

Go to War

I’ll Be OK

Tired of Winning

Fadein/Fadeout

Ocean Floor

This Is the Time (Ballast)

Eva Under Fire

Eva Under Fire setlist

Comatose

Blow

Heroin(e)

Coming for Blood

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Journey cover)