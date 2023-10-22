Photos: Amigo the Devil at the Madrid in their (unexpected) tour ending show

Amigo the Devil

with Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Nate Bergman

The Madrid

Friday, October 20

As Amigo The Devil walked on stage there was a meteroric rise of energy in the venue. With songs ranging from heavy metal folk to bluegrass rock, this murderfolk band is unique in every way. Soft melodies and bouts of scorched fury with lyrics of life, death, murder, and the beauty and glee in morbidity sifted through the air. His lyrics, the sound, and the theme is so sui generis that in 2019 the Mayor of Austin, Texas proclaimed Nov 16 “Amigo the Devil Day.” The darker side of humanity has beauty within it, and Amigo perfectly showcases that in demonstrative context shedding light to the band’s name: Amigo the Devil.

The show began with a blues country rock solo opener, Nate Bergman from Washington DC put his heart and soul into each note. As he talked to the audience, he admitted that normally he engages in funny banter but said he didn’t want to try and be funny, he wanted to be sincere because Kansas City was the best city and crowd he’s worked. He sang songs of hardships and healing.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves Tenon Street Corner Thieves entered the stage with a massive ball of energy diving right into drinking songs, one specifically about getting drunk in Kansas City. This gritty bluegrass band took em to church and even pulled out a kazoo, and opened up a circle pit. Their southern gothic bluegrass set was otherwise filled with singalong originals that anyone can learn quickly.

Unfortunately, this was their last night on the tour with Amigo The Devil as they had to end the rest of the tour due to unpredictable circumstances.

All photos by Allison Scavo

Amigo the Devil

Tejon Street Corner Thieves

Nate Bergman