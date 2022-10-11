Photos: A heavy local triumvirate hit the Granada stage on Sunday

Hammerhedd, American Terrorist, and the Perilous Ones

The Granada

Sunday, October 9

On Sunday night, a trio of local acts opened for Knocked Loose at the Granada in Lawrence, providing a set that had almost as much a draw as the touring headliner. Progressive metal trio Hammerhedd, alternative hip-hop quintet American Terrorist, and groove metal act the Perilous Ones all brought their A-game to the stage and hyped the crowd for Knocked Loose.

Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.

Hammerhedd

American Terrorist

The Perilous Ones