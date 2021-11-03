Photo gallery: Theory celebrates Say Nothing at the Midland

Theory

with 10 Years and Eva Under Fire

The Midland

Tuesday, November 2

On Tuesday night, hard-rockers Theory (formerly Theory of a Deadman) and openers 10 Years and Eva Under Fire took to the stage at the Midland for a night of riffs upon riffs. Theory is currently touring in support of their 2020 album, Say Nothing, and this date was rescheduled from last year.

Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture everything.

Theory

10 Years

Eva Under Fire