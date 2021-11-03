Photo gallery: Theory celebrates Say Nothing at the Midland

Barry Meitler,

Dsc0460

Theory
with 10 Years and Eva Under Fire
The Midland
Tuesday, November 2

On Tuesday night, hard-rockers Theory (formerly Theory of a Deadman) and openers 10 Years and Eva Under Fire took to the stage at the Midland for a night of riffs upon riffs. Theory is currently touring in support of their 2020 album, Say Nothing, and this date was rescheduled from last year.

Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture everything.

Theory

10 Years

Eva Under Fire

Categories: Music
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More