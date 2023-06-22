Pet Resource Center of Kansas City makes strides in providing affordable veterinary care

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City (PRCKC) is a nonprofit clinic offering various veterinary services and resources for economically disadvantaged pet owners.

PRCKC has been around since 2002 and has provided services, including spaying/neutering, pet dental health, and vaccinations to over 500,000 animals.

“We will not turn anyone away for their inability to pay,” says PRCKC Digital Content Specialist Madison Brown. “We really want to work with the individual to make sure that their pet gets the care that they need.”

PRCKC also offers drive-through and mobile veterinary care across the KC metro, usually serving around 200 people daily. Through the mobile clinic, clients are offered vaccinations, heartworm tests, and microchips for $70, whereas a traditional vet may charge up to $200.

PRCKC’s monthly pet pantry provides free supplies for any cats and dogs who are vaccinated and spayed or neutered, including pet food, litter, and other essentials.

“We can give you a dog house,” says Brown. “We can give you a harness, collar, and toys–everything you would need to ensure your pet has a fulfilled life.”

One of PRKC’s goals for the future is to expand its new pet urgent care clinic, which opened in January 2023. The clinic typically reaches capacity daily and closes after only one hour of being open, which speaks to the community’s demand for affordable veterinary care. In response, PRKC bought the building next door and is launching a capital campaign to transform it into another urgent care facility.

“We go that extra mile and make sure we like our mission is to decrease pet houselessness, increase pet retention, and improve the quality of life for pets through education and supportive services,” says Brown. “We want to focus on keeping the pet with their owner by any means necessary–as long as they are being taken care of–we help them with the resources they need.”