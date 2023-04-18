Percheron returns for a season of al fresco Mediterranean

Perched atop a hip hotel in the heart of Crossroads is one of the best outdoor dining spaces in Kansas City. Percheron Rooftop Bar is now open for the season, serving shareable dishes and cocktails al fresco.

Crossroads Hotel has perfected the art of blending upscale, comfortable, and trendy to create memorable experiences and spaces. Their rooftop bar, Percheron, is a perfect example of that blend. Guests would feel equally comfortable wearing jeans or a sundress, loafers or Air Force Ones, sequins or linen. The menu of shareable plates has familiar and accessible dishes but with upscale touches, like the potato dish—Papas Bravas with crispy serrano ham, manchego cheese, bravas spice, and chive crema. The poppable bites are rich and savory but maintain a playfulness.

The menu is well-rounded for a variety of tastes and dietary preferences. On our Mezze Platter of house-made pickled vegetables, the turmeric spiced cauliflower and sour cucumbers were devoured within minutes while the marinated radishes were all but ignored. Crunchy Chicharrónes are served with an abundance of spiced and whipped manchego cheese. The Lebanese Hummus was fresh, but the pita was dense and overwhelmed the dip. Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps were a favorite among guests, as was the beautifully-plated Crispy Haloumi.

A dish that stands out for its flavor and look is the Bay Scallop Ceviche. Small, cloud-like scallops rested on a creamy bed of cucumber tomatillo purée and avocado mousse. Toppings of picked vegetables and diced corn nuts gave a crisp texture for balance and interest, tasting like summer. This dish is intended to be scooped up with a spoon or fork instead of saltine crackers or tortilla chips.

The Za’atar Paloma is a keen drink pairing for the ceviche. Tart but so very drinkable, this cocktail is made with tequila blanco, grapefruit and lime juice, za’atar seasoning, and sparkling grapefruit soda. It has the color of pale orange and is garnished with a grapefruit slice. For those who prefer vodka, the Top Down is a similarly refreshing choice made with vodka, lychee liqueur, lime, ginger beer, and a reddish-pink Peychaud’s Bitters float. The lychee isn’t a primary flavor, but it does help tone down the ginger beer to make for a light and bubbly drink.

For a drinkable dessert, the Ya, Ya slushie is a fun way to end the night. The frozen blend of orange wine, Aperol, Crème de Pamplemousse rose, and lemon is topped with an edible flower. Though small, this sweet and citrusy mini-slush packs a punch of bright flavor.

Compared to last season, the menu has pivoted from rustic Italian and Spanish inspiration to an eastern Mediterranean flare, with flavors from Lebanon, Turkey, Georgia, and more. Prices have increased negligibly—desserts remain at $10, and comparable pork dishes on the menu raised from $15 to $17. The picture-perfect group cocktails remain a key feature at $90, as do the selection of local beers like Boulevard and Crane Brewing.

While people generally plan to visit Percheron for the view, the service stands out as much as the skyline. From the moment you enter the hotel, you will notice the friendliness of the staff, and the Percheron team is knowledgeable about food and drink pairings. Hospitality is second to none here, whether the staff is setting up for a conference, welcoming you to an art class, or checking you in at one of the three restaurants and bars.

Percheron Rooftop Bar is part of Crossroads Hotel at 2101 Central St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Percheron is open to all ages from 4-8 p.m. nightly, but after 8 p.m., the rooftop is open to 21+. Walk-ins for groups of five or fewer are encouraged as most of the space is first come, first served. Larger parties are encouraged to make a reservation.