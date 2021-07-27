Patrick Mahomes becomes new member of Sporting Club ownership group

Sporting Kansas City announced today that Kansas City’s crowned jewel Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a new member of the Sporting Club ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes says in a press release. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes is also a part-owner of the KC Royals and established the non-profit 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019. It’s important to mention that Mahomes’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL, making the Mahomes family involved in most all of KC’s favorite pastime sports.