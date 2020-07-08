J. Rieger & Co.’s Parking Lot Provisions and other reasonable food and drink events this week

Them virus numbers aren’t great, folks, so despite that we’re all over it and maybe even bored of the relentlessly bad news, the virus isn’t going away. The sorta bright side: There are a few ways to get out and enjoy some food and drink in Kansas City in the general proximity of others without making this whole problem worse.

J. Rieger & Co.’s Parking Lot Provisions

Down in the East Bottoms, J. Rieger & Co. Distillery (2700 Guinotte) is hosting “Parking Lot Provisions” every Saturday this month, and it’s evolving into one of KC’s best food markets. You can either drive through the market or park your car and walk around (masks are mandatory and social distancing is expected). This Saturday, July 11th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can pick up some pretty great stuff, including:

bottled cocktails from J. Rieger & Co. (or just straight-up booze, who are we kidding here);

(or just straight-up booze, who are we kidding here); fresh bread, hand pies, and even chicken pot pie from Bloom Baking Co. ;

; slices from Stag Pizza ;

; caffeine from Thou Mayest Coffee ;

; ice cream from Betty Rae’s Ice Cream ;

; pickles, shrubs, and other goodies from KC Canning Co. ;

; brownies and cold-pressed juices from Ruby Jean’s Juicery ;

; sausages from Local Pig ;

; face masks from Charlie Hustle ;

; donuts from Mr. D’s Donuts ;

; corn tortillas from Yoli Tortilleria ;

; chicken and waffles and lots of other snacks from Paseo Grill ;

; nuts from Savory Addictions ;

; and you can throw some axes (?) with Blade & Timber.

Check out the lineup here.

Ivanhoe Farmer’s Market CSA

Most CSAs in Kansas City sold out early this year, but you can actually still get in on the Ivanhoe Farmer’s Market CSA, which has pickups each Saturday morning (9 a.m. to noon) at the market (3209 Woodland Avenue). Each pickup is $25 for a box of fresh, local produce. Email ebedsworth@incthrives.org to sign up for the CSA.

Servaes Brewing Company’s Daiquiri Sour Series

Each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can pick up a tart, bright 4-pack of daiquiri-inspired sour beers from Servaes Brewing Company (10921 Johnson Drive). The flavors change each week – recent offerings have included huckleberry, watermelon, and more. Added bonus: a McClain’s Bakery pastry, designed to pair with the week’s selection.

KC Wine Co. Patio Hangs

If you’re feeling in the mood to venture (way) down south, KC Wine Co. (13875 S Gardner Road) has both drive through service for its wine bottles, or you can hang out on the patio and enjoy wine-arita slushes. That is some basic b stuff, but we like basic b stuff.

Torchy’s Tacos is Open

The Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos chain has at last opened its Ward Parkway store at 8815 State Line Road. Pick up loads of tacos, queso, and the elotes that have spurred the development of 70+ stores around the country. You can order ahead on your phone and avoid the line. Patio seating is also available.

