Park University’s ICM program presents free virtual piano concert on March 24

Park International Center for Music, which was featured as a part of The Pitch Best of KC 2019, is hosting a free piano concert devoted to piano lovers. Six students will be performing in the virtual concert which will be broadcast from the 1900 building on March 24 at 7 p.m.

“It is extremely important for students to have performance opportunities,” says Stanislav Loudenitch, Park ICM Artistic Director. “Any musician needs to have the practical training of performing.”

The line-up of artists includes Kenny Broberg, Artem Kuznetsov, Ilya Shmukler, Sihao Qin, Kyoshiro Hirama, and Anastasia Vorotnaya. More information and a broadcast link can be found here.

Kenny Broberg

Theatre Jones says Broberg is one of the most intelligent and intense artists today. He turned heads when he won the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the bronze medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition.

Artem Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov, from Balashov, Russia, has won more than 10 international competitions including the Seattle International Piano Competition and the Canada International Artists Piano Competition. He has performed in prestigious venues such as the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Ilya Shmukler

Shmukler started his musical education in Moscow at the age of five and currently studies at the International Center for Music at Park University in Parkville, MO. He has won many awards and has played in countries around the world including Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Lithuania, and more.

Sihao Qin

Qin started playing piano at the age of five and studied at the Central Conservatory of Music Middle School in Beijing, China. He attended the Barstow School and Young Artists Music Academy in Kansas City. He is a student at the International Center for Music at Park University and has received several awards in piano competitions.

Kyoshiro Hirama

In 2019, Hirama placed fifth at the Sendai International Music Competition in Sendai, Japan. Hirama, who is from Osaka, Japan, completed his bachelor’s degree in 2020 at Park University and is currently studying to obtain a master’s degree, continuing his music studies with Loudenitch.

Anastasia Vorotnaya

Vorotnaya was born in Togliatty, Russia, and started studying at Togliatty’s Musical Academy at the age of 6. She played in halls around the world including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Rudolfinum in Prague. She is a member of The Vladimir Spivakov International Charity Foundation and the “New Names” International Charity Foundation. Vorotnaya has been pursuing her Artist Diploma at the International Center for Music at Park University under Loudenitch.