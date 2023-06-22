Paris Crayton III’s Bloodline makes debut at KC Fringe Festival

Critically acclaimed Bloodline will make its Kansas City debut at the upcoming July KC Fringe Festival. Bloodline is a solo show written and performed by Paris Crayton III.

Crayton is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, director, and actor. He has written 50 plays, 21 of which have been produced. Crayton has received honors including ArtsATL’s “30 Under 30” and Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Artists to Watch.”

Bloodline is a semi-autobiographical tale spanning three generations of men searching for love. Crayton plays himself, his father, and his grandfather—all named Paris.

Crayton found inspiration for Bloodline when his 90-year-old grandmother took him to visit his ancestors’ graves.

“She told me all these wonderful stories,” says Crayton. “The stories seemed completely unbelievable. I felt I had to write about them.”

This is not Crayton’s first time bringing his work to the KC theater scene–his play Chasing Gods premiered at KU during his time as KU playwright-in-residence in 2019.

“KC has a vibrant art scene,” says Crayton. “It’s very professional. They take it seriously.”

Crayton’s body of work is marked by his fearless exploration of the intricacies of human relationships, whether through family, friendships, or romance. His own unanswered questions spark his draw to the theme of relationships.

“If I have an issue or a problem or questioning anything, I will try and write my answer—write my way out,” says Crayton. “There is something universal about relationships—no matter the race, sexual orientation, or religion. Although you may not look like the person, there will be more similarities than differences.”

The creative process of writing and performing a semi-autobiographical show demands a high level of vulnerability. In addition, Bloodline incorporates complex themes of love, self-discovery, and Black male affection.

“I always write about things that scare me the most—things that I’ve never shared with anyone, things that I’ve always told myself that I would hide from the world for all of my life,” says Crayton. “It’s easier to be open and vulnerable. I am putting my heart out on the stage for everyone to see, which can be really scary.”

Bloodline runs from July 22-29 at the Center for Spiritual Living, located at 1014 W 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.