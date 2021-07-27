Parade of Hearts calls for more artist submissions

The Parade of Hearts organization is in need of 50 more artist submissions for the 2022 heart sculpture initiative. Artists can only submit one application with a maximum of three heart designs. Submissions that exceed that amount will not be considered.

Artists selected will receive a commission of $2,000. Visit theparadeofhearts.com to fill out an application. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 4.

The fiberglass hearts will be distributed around the greater KC area and highlight the talent of local artists starting in March of 2022. The hearts will be available for viewing until May 2022 before being auctioned off as a fundraiser for sectors impacted by the pandemic.