Parade of Hearts seeks artists for spring 2022 initiative

Parade of Hearts, an organization of local businesses and not-for-profits, revealed an initiative to unite the region through art next spring.

The event will feature 100-200 fiberglass hearts distributed through the greater KC region. They serve as a fundraiser for sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

Starting today, local artists are welcome to apply to design a heart. Artists have until September to apply. Visit TheParadeofHearts.com for more information and to apply.

“Kansas City has long been known as the ‘heart of America,’” Jenn Nussbeck, co-chair for Parade of Hearts, says. “After the difficulties of 2020 and into 2021, this is an opportunity to heal our local communities have productive conversations about equity and inclusivity while lending assistance to those deeply affected by the events of the last year and a half.”

The hearts will be distributed in March 2022 and be available to view until May. They will eventually be auctioned off for additional funds for charity.

People wanting to visit them can download the Parade of Hearts app or visit the website. The app will have the artist’s portfolio, bio, and the history of the area for each heart.

“Art, like sports, has a way of bringing people together,” Tucker Trotter, board member of the Parade of Hearts, says.