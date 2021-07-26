Overland Park’s Smokey’s on the Blvd BBQ closes

In news that no Kansas-Citian wants to hear: Due to pandemic-related issues, Smokey’s on the Blvd BBQ in Overland Park served its last Q’.

The establishment opened in 2012 and quickly became a destination in the KC community for those seeking a saucy plate of BBQ. Owner Winston Riley purchased the restaurant in 2016 and had plans to keep the business growing. Even during the pandemic, Riley kept the best interest of the community in mind by serving meals to front-line and hospital workers. He even had plans to turn the business into a fully accredited BBQ academy, teaching the methods of barbecuing to students.

Those plans changed after the pandemic hit. Business slowed and never quite recovered.

“Smokey’s has served the community of West Kansas City for 9 years and under my stewardship for the last 4,” Riley says on the business’s Facebook page. “We smoked some good KC Q and made a lot of friends. Let’s keep fighting the good fight, friends. We’ve still got a world which needs our help.”