On Streetwise podcast, we’ve got Mayor Quinton Lucas and the dystopian trance of ComAdore

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss havin’ a delightful birthday, check out ComAdore’s track “Justice Clock”, enjoy a reading of Joseph Hernandez’s piece on the future of KC sports, and chat with Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.