Olathe’s Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q to close after 32 years of serving up delicious bites

Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q is closing after 32 years of operation and it just doesn’t feel right.

Owner, Rhonda Lorenz confirmed the news on their Facebook page, citing growing price costs, shortage of steady employees, and mounting repairs. The institution will be missed by many as it became a refuge for anyone seeking a warm environment and tasty bites throughout the years.



Smokin’ Joe’s opened in Olathe in 1989 and has been providing Kansas-Citians delicious barbecue ever since. Their made-from-scratch sauces and plethora of juicy cuts have made it a staple in the community. Whether you were celebrating a special occasion at Smokin Joe’s or just taking an order home for a night in, Joe’s staff took pride in consistently delivering the goods.

We’ll remember you fondly, Smokin’ Joe’s.