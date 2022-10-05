October Event Calendar
Ongoing
Oct. 1 – 31
MAYA The Exhibition, Union Station
Oct. 1 – 31
American Art Deco: Designing for the People, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Oct. 1 – 31
Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, Liberty Memorial’s Wylie Gallery
Oct. 1 – 16
Akeelah and the Bee, The Coterie Theatre
Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26
Poetic Underground Workshop & Open Mic, Blip Roasters
Oct. 7 – 9
Strauss’ Alpine Symphony, Helzberg Hall
Oct. 7 – 31
The Rocky Horror Show Live, The Black Box KC
Oct. 8 – 31
Art Exhibit: Everybody Eats When They Come to My House, Charlotte Street Gallery
Oct. 11 – 16
The Crown Live!, Starlight Theater
Oct. 14 – 16
KC Ballet Presents: Giselle, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Oct. 20 – 30
Tell-Tell Electric Poe, The Coterie Theatre
Oct. 28 – 29
Big Jay Oakerson, The Improv
EVENTS
Oct. 2
¡Oktoberfiesta!, Boulevard Brewery
Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail, KC Central Library
Oct. 3
Diana Krall, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
La Dispute, The Granada
Oct. 4
Toadies w/ Reverend Horton Heat, Knuckleheads
State of Poetry: The Poets Laureate of MO & KS, KC Plaza Library
Oct. 5
Big Wild, The Midland
An Evening with Butterbean, The Comedy Club KC
Oct. 6
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
MUNA, The Truman
Jukebox the Ghost, The Bottleneck
Oct. 7
Deep Greenwood: The Hidden Truth of Black Wallstreet, Music Hall
Relativity Brass Band, The Ship
Mac Sabbath, Knuckleheads
Hailing from an enchanted forest in the 1970s where hamburgers grow on trees; band members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, perform faithful Black Sabbath covers with fast-food lyrical tweaks like “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man”) and “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid”). Mac Sabbath’s stage show is a surreal play place of costumes, props, and multimedia—all on a sesame seed bun. The founders of drive-thru metal pull around to Knuckleheads at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Tickets are $18.
Oct. 8
Ani DiFranco, Liberty Hall
Wolf Alice, The Truman
Amanda Fish, Knuckleheads
Team Hope Walk, Liberty Community Center
Oct. 9
Knocked Loose, The Granada
Dylan Earl and Johno Leroy, Manor Records
Oct. 10
Chiefs vs Raiders, Arrowhead Stadium
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Oct. 11
AWOLNATION, Uptown Theater
Kid Bloom, The Bottleneck
Oct. 12
Tai Verdes, The Truman
Frankenstein (1931), Aztec Shawnee Theater
Phoenix, The Midland
You may recall French indie-pop band Phoenix from crushing the charts in the late Obama years with hits like “1901,” “Lasso,” or “Lisztomania.” We at The Pitch are particularly fond of their role in A Very Murray Christmas—directed by Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars’ esteemed wife Sofia Coppolla. Phoenix is back to their clever-whimsy-filled lyrics over danceable beats while touring in support of their new album Alpha Zulu which features a Vampire Weekend collaboration on their lead single “Tonight.” Tickets start at $29.50, doors at 7 p.m.
Oct . 13
Fountain City Comedy Festival, Manor Records
Role Model, The Madrid
Oct. 14
Death Cab for Cutie, The Midland
Paramore w/ Young the Giant, Azura Amphitheater
Clutch w/ Helmet and Quicksand, Uptown Theater
Lizzo, T-Mobile Center
Her new man may be on the the Minnesota Vikings but her new tour brings Lizzo to KC for the first time post-pandemic. The Special Tour will have you saying “about damn time” with a show that exudes positivity and empowerment that’ll have you feeling good as hell. The world’s foremost singer-rapper-flautist will be out here getting loose Oct. 14. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.
Oct. 15
Bliptoberfest, Blip Roasters
The Dream Police & The Steve Miller Experience, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Matt Maeson, The Truman
At some point Matt Maeson has popped up on your Spotify playlist. His hits “Cringe” and “Hallucinogenics” are some of the most streamed alternative rock songs of the past few years. Maeson got his start playing maximum security prisons at 17 with his missionary parents before developing his own sound and he now comes to KC in support of his fourth full-length album Never Had to Leave. Tickets start at $25, doors at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16
Chiefs vs Bills, Arrowhead Stadium
FKJ, The Midland
Mazim Vengerov, Folly Theater
Oct. 17
RAW Storytelling, The Black Box KC
Illuminati Hotties, recordBar
Oct. 18
Marcus Mumford, The Midland
Turnstile, Uptown Theater
Oct. 19
Kurt Vile & the Violators, Liberty Hall
In This Moment, The Midland
St. Lucia, The Truman
Oct. 20
KC Symphony Happy Hour Concert, Helzberg Hall
Lawrence Zombie Walk, The Granada
Spooky Skate, Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 21
Rockabilly Prom w/ The Rumblejetts, Knuckleheads
Beats & Broomsticks: Hocus Pocus in the Park, Zona Rosa
Sister Hazel and Spin Doctors, Ameristar Casino
Oct. 22
25th Anniversary Gala: The New New Wave, Charlotte Street Foundation
Yoga at the Kauffman Center, Kauffman Center
KC Mavericks Home Opener, Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 23
Dead Poet Society, The Bottleneck
Cory Philips & the Band of Light, Replay Lounge
Oct. 24
Immersive King Tut, Lighthouse Artspace
Jayson Kayne, Jerry’s Bait Shop
Oct. 25
Nick Schnebelen Band, BB’s Lawnside
Sasha and the Valentines, Minibar
Captured by Robots, The Brick
Oct. 26
King Buffalo, recordBar
Blue’s Clues & You!, Cable Dahmer Arena
Bird Watching-Short Film Showcase, The Bird Comedy Theater
Oct. 27
The Price is Right Live, The Midland
Paula Poundstone, Folly Theater
Segregation, Redlining, and Opportunity Hoarding: A Case for Reform, KC Plaza Library
Oct. 28
Rachel Bobbitt, The Rino
The Marshall Tucker Band, Ameristar Casino
Oct. 29
Christian Nodal, T-Mobile Center
David Cook, Knuckleheads
Oct. 30
Bridal & Wedding Expo, Bartle Hall
The Milk Carton Kids, Knuckleheads
The Kingston Trio, Folly Theater
Oct. 31
Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Granada
John Carpenter’s Halloween, Screenland Armour