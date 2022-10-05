October Event Calendar

Ongoing

Oct. 1 – 31

MAYA The Exhibition, Union Station

Oct. 1 – 31

American Art Deco: Designing for the People, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Oct. 1 – 31

Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, Liberty Memorial’s Wylie Gallery

Oct. 1 – 16

Akeelah and the Bee, The Coterie Theatre

Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

Poetic Underground Workshop & Open Mic, Blip Roasters

Oct. 7 – 9

Strauss’ Alpine Symphony, Helzberg Hall

Oct. 7 – 31

The Rocky Horror Show Live, The Black Box KC

Oct. 8 – 31

Art Exhibit: Everybody Eats When They Come to My House, Charlotte Street Gallery

Oct. 11 – 16

The Crown Live!, Starlight Theater

Oct. 14 – 16

KC Ballet Presents: Giselle, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Oct. 20 – 30

Tell-Tell Electric Poe, The Coterie Theatre

Oct. 28 – 29

Big Jay Oakerson, The Improv

EVENTS

Oct. 2

¡Oktoberfiesta!, Boulevard Brewery

Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail, KC Central Library

Oct. 3

Diana Krall, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

La Dispute, The Granada

Oct. 4

Toadies w/ Reverend Horton Heat, Knuckleheads

State of Poetry: The Poets Laureate of MO & KS, KC Plaza Library

Oct. 5

Big Wild, The Midland

An Evening with Butterbean, The Comedy Club KC

Oct. 6

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

MUNA, The Truman

Jukebox the Ghost, The Bottleneck

Oct. 7

Deep Greenwood: The Hidden Truth of Black Wallstreet, Music Hall

Relativity Brass Band, The Ship

Mac Sabbath, Knuckleheads

Hailing from an enchanted forest in the 1970s where hamburgers grow on trees; band members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, perform faithful Black Sabbath covers with fast-food lyrical tweaks like “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man”) and “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid”). Mac Sabbath’s stage show is a surreal play place of costumes, props, and multimedia—all on a sesame seed bun. The founders of drive-thru metal pull around to Knuckleheads at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Tickets are $18.

Oct. 8

Ani DiFranco, Liberty Hall

Wolf Alice, The Truman

Amanda Fish, Knuckleheads

Team Hope Walk, Liberty Community Center

Oct. 9

Knocked Loose, The Granada

Dylan Earl and Johno Leroy, Manor Records

Oct. 10

Chiefs vs Raiders, Arrowhead Stadium

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Oct. 11

AWOLNATION, Uptown Theater

Kid Bloom, The Bottleneck

Oct. 12

Tai Verdes, The Truman

Frankenstein (1931), Aztec Shawnee Theater

Phoenix, The Midland

You may recall French indie-pop band Phoenix from crushing the charts in the late Obama years with hits like “1901,” “Lasso,” or “Lisztomania.” We at The Pitch are particularly fond of their role in A Very Murray Christmas—directed by Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars’ esteemed wife Sofia Coppolla. Phoenix is back to their clever-whimsy-filled lyrics over danceable beats while touring in support of their new album Alpha Zulu which features a Vampire Weekend collaboration on their lead single “Tonight.” Tickets start at $29.50, doors at 7 p.m.

Oct . 13

Fountain City Comedy Festival, Manor Records

Role Model, The Madrid

Oct. 14

Death Cab for Cutie, The Midland

Paramore w/ Young the Giant, Azura Amphitheater

Clutch w/ Helmet and Quicksand, Uptown Theater

Lizzo, T-Mobile Center

Her new man may be on the the Minnesota Vikings but her new tour brings Lizzo to KC for the first time post-pandemic. The Special Tour will have you saying “about damn time” with a show that exudes positivity and empowerment that’ll have you feeling good as hell. The world’s foremost singer-rapper-flautist will be out here getting loose Oct. 14. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Oct. 15

Bliptoberfest, Blip Roasters

The Dream Police & The Steve Miller Experience, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Matt Maeson, The Truman

At some point Matt Maeson has popped up on your Spotify playlist. His hits “Cringe” and “Hallucinogenics” are some of the most streamed alternative rock songs of the past few years. Maeson got his start playing maximum security prisons at 17 with his missionary parents before developing his own sound and he now comes to KC in support of his fourth full-length album Never Had to Leave. Tickets start at $25, doors at 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

Chiefs vs Bills, Arrowhead Stadium

FKJ, The Midland

Mazim Vengerov, Folly Theater

Oct. 17

RAW Storytelling, The Black Box KC

Illuminati Hotties, recordBar

Oct. 18

Marcus Mumford, The Midland

Turnstile, Uptown Theater

Oct. 19

Kurt Vile & the Violators, Liberty Hall

In This Moment, The Midland

St. Lucia, The Truman

Oct. 20

KC Symphony Happy Hour Concert, Helzberg Hall

Lawrence Zombie Walk, The Granada

Spooky Skate, Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 21

Rockabilly Prom w/ The Rumblejetts, Knuckleheads

Beats & Broomsticks: Hocus Pocus in the Park, Zona Rosa

Sister Hazel and Spin Doctors, Ameristar Casino

Oct. 22

25th Anniversary Gala: The New New Wave, Charlotte Street Foundation

Yoga at the Kauffman Center, Kauffman Center

KC Mavericks Home Opener, Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 23

Dead Poet Society, The Bottleneck

Cory Philips & the Band of Light, Replay Lounge

Oct. 24

Immersive King Tut, Lighthouse Artspace

Jayson Kayne, Jerry’s Bait Shop

Oct. 25

Nick Schnebelen Band, BB’s Lawnside

Sasha and the Valentines, Minibar

Captured by Robots, The Brick

Oct. 26

King Buffalo, recordBar

Blue’s Clues & You!, Cable Dahmer Arena

Bird Watching-Short Film Showcase, The Bird Comedy Theater

Oct. 27

The Price is Right Live, The Midland

Paula Poundstone, Folly Theater

Segregation, Redlining, and Opportunity Hoarding: A Case for Reform, KC Plaza Library

Oct. 28

Rachel Bobbitt, The Rino

The Marshall Tucker Band, Ameristar Casino

Oct. 29

Christian Nodal, T-Mobile Center

David Cook, Knuckleheads

Oct. 30

Bridal & Wedding Expo, Bartle Hall

The Milk Carton Kids, Knuckleheads

The Kingston Trio, Folly Theater

Oct. 31

Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Granada

John Carpenter’s Halloween, Screenland Armour