October 2023 events take us on spooky LFK ghost tours, door-to-door with PorchFestKC, and welcome Bob Dylan, P!NK, and Nikki Glaser

Ongoing/Multiple:

October 13-15

Cornucopia: KC’s Ultimate Fall Festival, Kansas City Power & Light District

October 13-15, 20-22

Dark Forest, Powell Gardens

October 21-22

Planet Anime Kansas City, Bartle Hall

October 24-29

To Kill a Mockingbird, Kansas City Convention Center

October 25-30

Ghosting Lawrence: A Theatrical Tour of Downtown Haunts, Lawrence Arts Center

Lawrence Arts Center artistic director Ric Averill leads a mile-long tour of haunted Downtown Lawrence as he tells the story of the city’s spooky past with visual and audio effects. Trolley tours take place Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 29-30 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on all four days. Walking tours begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28. The trolley tours will have snacks and a bar available in the Art Center’s Main Lobby 30 minutes before the start of the tour. Tickets for the trolley tour are $50, and tickets for the walking tour are $40.

Events

October 1

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

311, AWOLNATION, Grinders KC

October 1-2

Bob Dylan, The Midland

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour to the Midland for two nights. Running through 2024, this will likely be KC’s last opportunity to host Dylan, as it could be his last tour at 82 years old. Nevertheless, he will be sure to bring his folk-rock ways and lyrical genius along as he bids farewell to his extensive touring career. As a phone-free concert, the use of any digital devices is not permitted and will be secured in individual pouches upon arrival until the end of the show. Both nights are open to all ages, with tickets currently starting at $52. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

October 3

The Eric Andre Explosion, The Midland

Movements, Granada

October 4

Air Supply, Lied Center of Kansas

The Caaves, Arc Flash, LYXE, Replay Lounge

October 5

Warren Zeiders, Uptown Theater

DEHD, recordBar

Stick To Your Guns, The Bottleneck

October 6

Amos Lee, Liberty Hall

The Wonder Years, The Truman

Punk vs. Metal II, The Bottleneck

Sammy Rae & the Friends, The Madrid Theatre

The Band CAMINO, The Midland

October 7

Moe., Liberty Hall

Boris and The Melvins, The Bottleneck

tripleS, Uptown Theater

Bully Set Adopt 2023, Shawnee Mission Beach Volleyball

Fangirl Fantasy: Harry Styles vs. One Direction, Encore Room

The Temptations, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Boo in the Bottoms Spooky Plant Sale, Historic West Bottoms

Blacula Screening & Discussion with Giselle Anatol, Lawrence Arts Center

Fall Fest, North Park at Zona Rosa

October 8

The Mars Volta, Uptown Theater

John Lennon’s Birthday Bash, Knuckleheads

October 9

Temptress & Dust Lord, miniBar

Moon Hooch, recordBar

Dry Socket, Doldrums, Missouri Executive Order 44, Farewell KCMO

October 10

Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Uptown Theater

Bahamas, Knuckleheads

October 11

The Darkness, The Truman

Jessie Murph, The Midland

October 12

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

October 13

The Glorious Sons, The Madrid Theatre

Charlie Berens: A Good Old-Fashioned Tour, Uptown Theater

Ravenscoon, The Truman

ODESZA, T-Mobile Center

Sheer Mag, The Bottleneck

October 14

PorchFestKC 2023, Roanoke & Valentine Neighborhoods

The Roanoke and Valentine neighborhoods of Midtown will host over 100 live musical acts for the 2023 edition of PorchFestKC. Conceived in 2013, PorchFestKC will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a variety of musical acts performing individual sets on volunteered porches. For more information regarding locations, lineup, or any other general questions, visit porchfestkc.com

Ashnikko, Uptown Theater

Queer Bar Takeover, Grinders

1313 Mockingbird Lane’s Halloween Party, Granada

Noah Gundersen, The Bottleneck

Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs, VooDoo Lounge

Kathleen Madigan, The Midland

Brew at the Zoo, Kansas City Zoo

October 15

Autumn Handcraft Harvest Festival, South Park (Lawrence)

Chris Smither, Lied Center of Kansas

Matt Fraser – America’s Top Psychic Medium, Uptown Theater

October 16

Polyphia, Uptown Theater

October 17

Goblin Performing Dario Argento’s ‘Demons,’ Liberty Hall

Holy Fawn, recordBar

Gregorian, Uptown Theater

Tom Odell, The Truman

October 18

Kevin Gates, Uptown Theater

October 19

Lacuna Coil, Granada

October 20

Amigo the Devil, The Madrid Theatre

Haunted Stacks, Lawrence Public Library

Hannah Berner, The Truman

Big Gigantic, Kansas City Live Block

Ben Rector, The Midland

Travis Scott, T-Mobile Center

October 21

10th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Kansas City Museum

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour, Municipal Auditorium

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, Kansas City Music Hall

Dante Elephante, Encore Room

Halloween Bash & Macabre Market, Farewell KCMO

Liverpool Legends, Liberty Hall

The Taylor Party, The Truman

Bullet for My Valentine, Uptown Theater

Replay’s 30th Anniversary w/ #ASSJAMZ, Replay Lounge

KC Mavericks Barn Party, Cable Dahmer Arena

October 22

Alluvial, The Rino

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, The Midland

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

October 23

Ruben and Clay: Twenty Years, One Night, Uptown Theater

October 24

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, recordBar

JOHNNYSWIM, The Truman

October 25

Wilco, The Midland

The 1975, T-Mobile Center

October 26

Iration: IRL Tour 2023, Uptown Theater

Sully, Encore Room

Larry Fleet, The Truman

Lauren Daigle, T-Mobile Center

October 27

Chris Webby, The Madrid Theatre

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party, The Midland

Spooktacular, Downtown Tonganoxie

Essenger & Young Medicine, Encore Room

October 27-28

P!NK, T-Mobile Center

It’s not often that you see an acrobatic routine mid-concert—unless you’re at a P!NK show. The pop singer and icon in her own right will bring her TRUSTFALL Tour to Kansas City for two nights, Oct 27 and 28. If you missed the chance to snag your tickets earlier this year for the Friday night show, consider the second show your saving grace. P!NK’s longtime DJ KidCutUp and rock band GROUPLOVE will be special guests for the night. Tickets start at $59.95. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

October 28

CarnEVIL Halloween Party, Kansas City Live Block

October 29

Nikki Glaser, Lied Center of Kansas

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to her college town with The Good Girl Tour at the Lied Center of Kansas. As a talk show host, podcaster, and stand-up comedian, Glaser is a jack of all trades on the stage. Known for her roasts and no-holds-barred comedy, she is changing the game around female comedians. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35, but get them quick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wheeler Walker Jr., Uptown Theater

Howl-oween Costume Contest, Casual Animal Brewing Co.

Astronomy Associates of Lawrence Public Telescope Observing, Baker University Wetlands & Discovery Center

October 30

Cam Cole, Encore Room

October 31

LSDream, Uptown Theater

Whitehall, miniBar

Cicadaween Costume Ball, The Bottleneck

Murder at the Mansion, The Oak Street Mansion

Halloween Pub Crawl, Atomic Cowboy

KC Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush, Cable Dahmer Arena