October 2023 events take us on spooky LFK ghost tours, door-to-door with PorchFestKC, and welcome Bob Dylan, P!NK, and Nikki Glaser
Ongoing/Multiple:
October 13-15
Cornucopia: KC’s Ultimate Fall Festival, Kansas City Power & Light District
October 13-15, 20-22
Dark Forest, Powell Gardens
October 21-22
Planet Anime Kansas City, Bartle Hall
October 24-29
To Kill a Mockingbird, Kansas City Convention Center
October 25-30
Ghosting Lawrence: A Theatrical Tour of Downtown Haunts, Lawrence Arts Center
Lawrence Arts Center artistic director Ric Averill leads a mile-long tour of haunted Downtown Lawrence as he tells the story of the city’s spooky past with visual and audio effects. Trolley tours take place Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 29-30 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on all four days. Walking tours begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28. The trolley tours will have snacks and a bar available in the Art Center’s Main Lobby 30 minutes before the start of the tour. Tickets for the trolley tour are $50, and tickets for the walking tour are $40.
Events
October 1
Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
311, AWOLNATION, Grinders KC
October 1-2
Bob Dylan, The Midland
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour to the Midland for two nights. Running through 2024, this will likely be KC’s last opportunity to host Dylan, as it could be his last tour at 82 years old. Nevertheless, he will be sure to bring his folk-rock ways and lyrical genius along as he bids farewell to his extensive touring career. As a phone-free concert, the use of any digital devices is not permitted and will be secured in individual pouches upon arrival until the end of the show. Both nights are open to all ages, with tickets currently starting at $52. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
October 3
The Eric Andre Explosion, The Midland
Movements, Granada
October 4
Air Supply, Lied Center of Kansas
The Caaves, Arc Flash, LYXE, Replay Lounge
October 5
Warren Zeiders, Uptown Theater
DEHD, recordBar
Stick To Your Guns, The Bottleneck
October 6
Amos Lee, Liberty Hall
The Wonder Years, The Truman
Punk vs. Metal II, The Bottleneck
Sammy Rae & the Friends, The Madrid Theatre
The Band CAMINO, The Midland
October 7
Moe., Liberty Hall
Boris and The Melvins, The Bottleneck
tripleS, Uptown Theater
Bully Set Adopt 2023, Shawnee Mission Beach Volleyball
Fangirl Fantasy: Harry Styles vs. One Direction, Encore Room
The Temptations, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
Boo in the Bottoms Spooky Plant Sale, Historic West Bottoms
Blacula Screening & Discussion with Giselle Anatol, Lawrence Arts Center
Fall Fest, North Park at Zona Rosa
October 8
The Mars Volta, Uptown Theater
John Lennon’s Birthday Bash, Knuckleheads
October 9
Temptress & Dust Lord, miniBar
Moon Hooch, recordBar
Dry Socket, Doldrums, Missouri Executive Order 44, Farewell KCMO
October 10
Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Uptown Theater
Bahamas, Knuckleheads
October 11
The Darkness, The Truman
Jessie Murph, The Midland
October 12
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
October 13
The Glorious Sons, The Madrid Theatre
Charlie Berens: A Good Old-Fashioned Tour, Uptown Theater
Ravenscoon, The Truman
ODESZA, T-Mobile Center
Sheer Mag, The Bottleneck
October 14
PorchFestKC 2023, Roanoke & Valentine Neighborhoods
The Roanoke and Valentine neighborhoods of Midtown will host over 100 live musical acts for the 2023 edition of PorchFestKC. Conceived in 2013, PorchFestKC will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a variety of musical acts performing individual sets on volunteered porches. For more information regarding locations, lineup, or any other general questions, visit porchfestkc.com
Ashnikko, Uptown Theater
Queer Bar Takeover, Grinders
1313 Mockingbird Lane’s Halloween Party, Granada
Noah Gundersen, The Bottleneck
Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs, VooDoo Lounge
Kathleen Madigan, The Midland
Brew at the Zoo, Kansas City Zoo
October 15
Autumn Handcraft Harvest Festival, South Park (Lawrence)
Chris Smither, Lied Center of Kansas
Matt Fraser – America’s Top Psychic Medium, Uptown Theater
October 16
Polyphia, Uptown Theater
October 17
Goblin Performing Dario Argento’s ‘Demons,’ Liberty Hall
Holy Fawn, recordBar
Gregorian, Uptown Theater
Tom Odell, The Truman
October 18
Kevin Gates, Uptown Theater
October 19
Lacuna Coil, Granada
October 20
Amigo the Devil, The Madrid Theatre
Haunted Stacks, Lawrence Public Library
Hannah Berner, The Truman
Big Gigantic, Kansas City Live Block
Ben Rector, The Midland
Travis Scott, T-Mobile Center
October 21
10th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Kansas City Museum
Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour, Municipal Auditorium
Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, Kansas City Music Hall
Dante Elephante, Encore Room
Halloween Bash & Macabre Market, Farewell KCMO
Liverpool Legends, Liberty Hall
The Taylor Party, The Truman
Bullet for My Valentine, Uptown Theater
Replay’s 30th Anniversary w/ #ASSJAMZ, Replay Lounge
KC Mavericks Barn Party, Cable Dahmer Arena
October 22
Alluvial, The Rino
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, The Midland
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
October 23
Ruben and Clay: Twenty Years, One Night, Uptown Theater
October 24
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, recordBar
JOHNNYSWIM, The Truman
October 25
Wilco, The Midland
The 1975, T-Mobile Center
October 26
Iration: IRL Tour 2023, Uptown Theater
Sully, Encore Room
Larry Fleet, The Truman
Lauren Daigle, T-Mobile Center
October 27
Chris Webby, The Madrid Theatre
Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party, The Midland
Spooktacular, Downtown Tonganoxie
Essenger & Young Medicine, Encore Room
October 27-28
P!NK, T-Mobile Center
It’s not often that you see an acrobatic routine mid-concert—unless you’re at a P!NK show. The pop singer and icon in her own right will bring her TRUSTFALL Tour to Kansas City for two nights, Oct 27 and 28. If you missed the chance to snag your tickets earlier this year for the Friday night show, consider the second show your saving grace. P!NK’s longtime DJ KidCutUp and rock band GROUPLOVE will be special guests for the night. Tickets start at $59.95. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
October 28
CarnEVIL Halloween Party, Kansas City Live Block
October 29
Nikki Glaser, Lied Center of Kansas
Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to her college town with The Good Girl Tour at the Lied Center of Kansas. As a talk show host, podcaster, and stand-up comedian, Glaser is a jack of all trades on the stage. Known for her roasts and no-holds-barred comedy, she is changing the game around female comedians. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35, but get them quick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Wheeler Walker Jr., Uptown Theater
Howl-oween Costume Contest, Casual Animal Brewing Co.
Astronomy Associates of Lawrence Public Telescope Observing, Baker University Wetlands & Discovery Center
October 30
Cam Cole, Encore Room
October 31
LSDream, Uptown Theater
Whitehall, miniBar
Cicadaween Costume Ball, The Bottleneck
Murder at the Mansion, The Oak Street Mansion
Halloween Pub Crawl, Atomic Cowboy
KC Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush, Cable Dahmer Arena