Not Tonight 2 gamifies a broken America with a bouncer management sim

Not Tonight released in August of 2018. The satirical adventure game was something of a Sim-Brexit, portraying the United Kingdom as sprawling into authoritarian rule as it left the European Union. Your character finds work in the booming gig economy as a bouncer at various venues. You’re also in danger of deportation. The player must make enough money to avoid detection while all your decisions will either change the course of current events or remain complicit with the new administration.

As far as video games go, it isn’t the most uplifting experience. That’s not to say it isn’t a delight to tackle, as you should: on either PC or the Nintendo Switch. [It’s currently on sale at Nintendo for a mere $2 which is basically theft. Or, you know, some kind of international trade issue.]

With a similar eye towards bleak satire blending with strenuous situations, No More Robots and PanicBarn are putting America under the microscope.

Not Tonight 2 explores an alternative, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past. Again, a complete parallel reality. Nothing too on the nose about this one.

Written and brought to life by a team of POC writers and artists, this US road trip explores every festering orifice of this Land of Liberty.

You’ll play Malik, Kevin, and Mari attempting to stop their friend Eduardo from being deported by the Martyr’s regime. It’s a mixture of politically pointed mini-games, including resuming your role as a bouncer—this time checking IDs for age, religion, and race before letting folks into events, bars, and such places. As before, your choices in admissions and employment will turn the fate of the country around you, and your own personal fate.

“America: The Video Game”, if anything on par with the original Not Tonight, will be a must-play that you won’t shake once it gets under your skin. Now it’s your turn to decide what it looks like to actually make America great again—however that comes to be.

Not Tonight 2 will be available soon. Just not tonight. Wishlist on Steam here.