Nonprofit LaunchCode wants to help hire 150+ women in tech, hosts launch event today at 5 p.m.

The world would be a better place if Big Tech employed more women and non-binary folks. LaunchCode wants to help them acquire a share of the thousands of high-wage jobs that sit unfilled in the wake of the pandemic.

LaunchCode is a nonprofit that provides job-seekers with free, accessible training and placement in web and software development. Today, July 28, the organization is putting on a launch event for women in tech, specifically.

The event for LaunchCode’s CoderGirl Job-Training Program is set to take place from 5-7 p.m. at The Exchange at Lead Bank, located at 1801 Main St. Ste. 400 in Kansas City. Applicants don’t need any previous tech experience to apply, and interviews can be arranged beforehand, though it isn’t necessary.

CoderGirl—the organization’s program that has equipped over 1,200 women and non-binary technologists in St. Louis with industry-relevant digital skills—has existed since 2015, and acts as a stepping stone to LaunchCode’s Apprenticeship Program. Graduates have been placed with companies that include Mastercard, Boeing, and Microsoft.

“LaunchCode has provided nearly 800 aspiring technologists with free education since beginning work in Kansas City in 2016,” reads a release. “Graduates have been placed into paid apprenticeships and jobs with leading companies like VMLY&R, Commerce Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, as well as area startups including PayIt, RFP360, TopBox and others.”

Students will attend class one evening a week and are expected to complete about 15 hours of work outside of class.

To apply, visit launchcode.org/codergirl. And chase that paper.