Baby goats will bring cuteness overload at Barham Family Farm in Kearney this weekend

Sophia Misle,
Bill Fairs 1j9yrl0nw10 Unsplash

Baby goats will be at Barham Family Farm on May 22 // Photo by Bill Fairs

Baby goats will bring cuteness overload at Barham Family Farm in Kearney, MO this weekend. Human kids, grandkids, and anyone who needs a smile is welcome to see the baby goats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Unnamed 1

Photo courtesy Barham Family Farms

Other barnyard animals including chickens, or as the Centers for Disease Control would say ‘backyard poultry’, can be seen at the free petting zoo. The CDC has advised Americans to stop kissing or snuggling chickens amid a salmonella outbreak so you have been warned. Not to worry, petting is welcomed as long as proper handwashing measures are done right after.

The Barham Family Farm store will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to shop for homemade goods and delicious foods. Pickled beets, jam, jelly, meats, eggs, and other local products from Beautiful Day

Farm, Little Bill’s pimento cheese, Hemme Bros. cheese, and Bloom Bakery Co. items can be purchased. If you cannot make it, items can be purchased online.

Follow Barham Family Farm on Facebook and Instagram for farm and store happenings, specials, events, news, and more. And if you take any photos with baby goats we would love to see them via Twitter @thefastpitch.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More