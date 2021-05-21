Baby goats will bring cuteness overload at Barham Family Farm in Kearney this weekend

Baby goats will bring cuteness overload at Barham Family Farm in Kearney, MO this weekend. Human kids, grandkids, and anyone who needs a smile is welcome to see the baby goats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Other barnyard animals including chickens, or as the Centers for Disease Control would say ‘backyard poultry’, can be seen at the free petting zoo. The CDC has advised Americans to stop kissing or snuggling chickens amid a salmonella outbreak so you have been warned. Not to worry, petting is welcomed as long as proper handwashing measures are done right after.

The Barham Family Farm store will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to shop for homemade goods and delicious foods. Pickled beets, jam, jelly, meats, eggs, and other local products from Beautiful Day

Farm, Little Bill’s pimento cheese, Hemme Bros. cheese, and Bloom Bakery Co. items can be purchased. If you cannot make it, items can be purchased online.

Follow Barham Family Farm on Facebook and Instagram for farm and store happenings, specials, events, news, and more. And if you take any photos with baby goats we would love to see them via Twitter @thefastpitch.