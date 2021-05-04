New roadwork plan doubles efforts toward repairing the city’s sinking streets

Kansas City is allocating a lot more toward its occasionally sinking streets as part of the city’s new roadwork budget.

The budget doubles the city’s spending on roadwork needs like filling cracks and maintaining surfaces, as well as ramping up the number of roads fixed each fiscal year.

We are proud to have passed a budget that more than doubles our spending in road repair and resurfacing—saving Kansas Citians thousands at the repair shop and improving basic services. https://t.co/6ytw50bdyO — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) May 3, 2021

The city’s Street Preservation Program for the year promises $39 million toward street repairs, over 2,600 improved street segments, and dedicated funding from each council district. It also includes nearly 240 lane miles worth of resurfacing, 145 lane miles worth of micro surfacing, and 150 lane miles for crack sealing.

According to city leaders, this plan also means that utility companies have the responsibility to return any recently resurfaced roads to their shiny condition if the makeover is undone by digging during fixes.

If a utility company excavates a street that has been resurfaced within the last 10 years, we will require the utility company to resurface the entire street again, curb to curb. Don't mess with our new streets! https://t.co/yGfRtJgPIk — Brian David Platt (@BrianDavidPlatt) May 4, 2021

If enforced, this plan could go a long way toward ensuring Kansas Citians no longer have to experience the small heart attack of the drop into or serve around a pothole. A doubled budget for infrastructure improvements takes significant steps toward eliminating this longtime concern among city officials and residents. See the plan mapped out in its entirety here.