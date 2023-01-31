KCI’s new $1.5 billion terminal opens to the public Feb. 28

Kansas City International Airport announced today that the new terminal will be opening Feb. 28.

The 50-year-old terminals that are being replaced will send their last flights Feb. 27, then aircraft and equipment will be moved overnight. The new terminal will be ready to welcome passengers and flights the next day.

This project, which began in March 2019, generated a lot of excitement. The out-of-date terminals lacked many amenities, including concessions, moving walkways, and even information desks.

The new $1.5 billion terminal will have about 50 places to eat and shop, updated restrooms, Delta Sky Club, a sky bridge, and include the completion of the airport’s 6,200-space parking garage. It also gets rid of the horse-shoe-shaped terminals, replacing it with a “drive to your gate” layout.

To run all of the new businesses, KCI is looking to hire about 800 employees. There will be job fairs held on Feb. 6 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kansas City Aviation Department, 601 Brasilia Ave. for anyone interested.

The new terminal will also feature $5.6 billion of newly commissioned art, paid for by the One Percent for Art Program. This will be the largest public art program in city history.

“Kansas Citians, Missourians, Kansans, anyone from around the world who’s flying through KCI will see not just a state-of-the-art airport, but an airport that tells the story of Kansas City, through our arts, through our businesses, through our culture through the folks that work here,” Mayor Quinton Lucas says.