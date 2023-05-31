New Culinary Center at Green Hills Library offers food education for beginners, resources for entrepreneurs

The MCPL Library introduces its new Culinary Center featuring educational opportunities for all cooking levels. The Culinary Center has teaching kitchens for participants to take classes and shared commercial kitchens for start-up businesses. Located at the Green Hills Library, the Culinary Center addresses a customer’s need for more culinary and nutritional information.

Director Xander Winkel says MCPL has had a high circulation of cookbooks and requests for food-related programs throughout the years. Other MCPL locations have included food-related programs, but there were gaps in what people could achieve without a commercial kitchen space. Similar to the term “literacy,” culinary literacy involves the understanding of food. And like reading, the earlier you can practice, the easier it is to build on foundational skills.

“If we can build that foundation early of elements like reading and understanding a recipe and measuring and the elemental components of how you put together food from the raw ingredients, then those individuals, as you grow in your culinary journey, are better prepared. Just like with literacy, it’s a core library component,” says Winkel.

Guests learning to cook can register to take free culinary classes. Programs are available for adults, teens, and children to explore the realm of cooking by using the kitchen or learning about food history. Both in-person and online programs are offered for the preferred customer experience.

Instructors have been selected from a cohort other libraries have worked with for food programs. Local businesses are also in the conversation for future classes. Individuals with culinary expertise can also apply to teach a course to spread their name and specific skills.

“Right now, it’s really leveraging that network of individuals we are connected to,” says Winkel. “But also, [it’s] putting that ask out there of if somebody has a particular culinary skill or a particular skill in the food business that they would like to share with the community.”

The new programming and rental commercial kitchens are spaces for “foodpreneurs” to get a start in the food industry. Winkel calls these spaces “culinary incubators” for their guidance to help businesses expand, and over 100 people have inquired about using the space and resources.

“Before I got into this industry, I heard it too, and I’m like, ‘Wait, baby chickens? What are we talking about? But the concept is the same,” says Winkel. “But for those small businesses, you’re providing them a safe, warm place and everything that they would need to grow up to be successful adult businesses.”

Start-ups are provided foundational skills and resources to help launch their business. The library can inform businesses about receiving necessary licenses or speak with financial advisors. According to Winkel, ideas often stem from a friend suggesting to make their food item commercialized. The decision to start a food business or be a passionate cook should at least be made with the most information available.

“They’ve got that chance that if this doesn’t work out, for whatever reason, they haven’t put in an incredible amount of money,“ Winkel says. “Both are perfectly excellent outcomes. What we want to do is provide that information so they can make the best decision for themselves.”

The MCPL Culinary Center provides accessible resources for culinary beginners and cooks looking to create a name. Visit their website here to sign up for classes, propose a program, or learn more about courses offered.