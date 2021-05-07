New brunch spot Snooze is waking up Overland Park

Last year, Denver-based brunch spot chain Snooze, an A.M. Eatery made a new home in Westport. Now Snooze has roots in both Kansas AND Missouri. After hosting three Community Days over last weekend, a Snooze opening tradition to give back to local charities in the location’s new community, the restaurant officially opened up to Overland Park on May 5.

Snooze’s friendly staff and the restaurant’s eccentric new space make for a great experience before the food even comes to the table, but I was still thrilled when the food did come my way. The expansive menu made it nearly impossible to decide, but I’m a breakfast burrito enthusiast, and seeing one of Snooze’s breakfast burritos arrive at a nearby table made it a no-brainer. I made quicker work of this than I’d like to admit.

The smashed avocado benny didn’t disappoint either. Snooze also offers quite the drinks list, including both caffeine fixes and cool A.M. cocktails. This mocha satisfied both my sweet tooth and my drastic need for caffeine.

Snooze’s mission of serving creative twists and “bold breakfast food” make for a great start to the morning. Head to Overland Park and check it out for yourself.

7012 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223