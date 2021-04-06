Nelson-Atkins Museum launches outdoor cinema summer series

Movie nights officially will soon no longer have to happen on the couch at home with the arrival of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s ‘Tivoli Under the Stars”.

This outdoor Friday night series begins May 7 with a viewing of Night at the Museum. For Friday nights all summer, moviegoers can gather in a socially distanced fashion to watch movies projected against the Bloch building at sunset.

Introducing Tivoli Under the Stars✨

Friday nights this summer, movie lovers can buy a "pod" to watch popular films projected onto the Bloch Building. Let’s kick it off May 7 with “Night at the Museum.” On sale now! https://t.co/v0LqR9SOpM. pic.twitter.com/Y7ztlmtUvs — Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (@nelson_atkins) April 6, 2021

Groups that plan to attend together can reserve a “pod”, an eight-foot section on the lawn that accommodates four guests at a time. Museum members can reserve pods for $36, and pods are available at $42 for all other guests.

Screenings will begin 10-15 minutes after sunset each night, offering a range of films from Mamma Mia! to The Princess Bride.

The first wave of tickets for the series can be purchased starting today. The second wave will later be announced on the museum’s socials.