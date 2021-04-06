Nelson-Atkins Museum launches outdoor cinema summer series

Lucie Krisman,
Screen Shot 2021 04 06 At 123947 Pm

Gathering for movie nights is back this summer with the Nelson-Atkin Museum of Art’s Friday night ‘Tivoli Under the Stars’ series. // Image courtesy of Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Movie nights officially will soon no longer have to happen on the couch at home with the arrival of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s ‘Tivoli Under the Stars”.

This outdoor Friday night series begins May 7 with a viewing of Night at the Museum. For Friday nights all summer, moviegoers can gather in a socially distanced fashion to watch movies projected against the Bloch building at sunset.

Groups that plan to attend together can reserve a “pod”, an eight-foot section on the lawn that accommodates four guests at a time. Museum members can reserve pods for $36, and pods are available at $42 for all other guests.

Screenings will begin 10-15 minutes after sunset each night, offering a range of films from Mamma Mia! to The Princess Bride.

The first wave of tickets for the series can be purchased starting today. The second wave will later be announced on the museum’s socials.

Categories: Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More