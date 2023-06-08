National Endowment for the Arts announces over $760,000 in Creative Forces Community Engagement Grants

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) partnered with Mid-America Art Alliance (M-AAA) to award over $760,000 in grants to Creative Forces Community Engagement. The grants were given to 34 Creative Forces organizations to support creative expression, social connectedness, resilience, and independence.

The Creative Forces Initiative is a result of a collaboration between the NEA and U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. It serves veterans, active duty service members, and families. The organization provides community support and art therapy techniques as coping mechanisms for PTSD.

“We’ve seen how art can create new bonds of connection and understanding through the Creative Forces Community Engagement projects, especially for those in our military communities who may feel isolated and alone,” says Todd Stein, president and CEO of M-AAA. “We are honored to partner with the NEA on this grant program, and we are continually inspired by the power of these projects to deliver hope and healing to our service members, veterans, and their families.”

One of the recent grantees was Heroes Home Gate by Footprints INC, based here in Kansas City. Heroes Home Gate provides accessibility to visual and performing arts to local veterans. The use of creative expression is aimed to help mental health recovery and social reintegration.

In addition to the arts, Heroes Home Gate provides temporary housing to veterans. During veterans’ stay, they are assisted in finding employment, paying off past debt, and finding affordable housing. 70% of veterans who stay with Heroes Home Gate find permanent housing afterward.

“We are excited to witness how these arts engagement activities have the power to enhance the health and well-being of our military and veteran populations,” says Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of NEA. “Creative Forces Community Engagement projects are vital in helping to improve the quality of life for military-connected people, bolster health equity through the arts, and build healthy communities where all people can thrive.”

Free resources for active duty service members, veterans, and caregivers are available on Creative Forces’ website.