Natalie Msechu opens up about reproductive counseling and overcoming the stigma surrounding it

While the subsets of mental health counseling are widespread, few may know about reproductive counseling. Reproductive counseling covers everything from pregnancy, infertility, adoption, abortion, and much more. Natalie Msechu, a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW) focuses her practice on this area.

“In my role as a psychotherapist, I want to help women have the best possible start on their journey into parenthood by helping them to process past experiences and to learn to cope with symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mental health symptoms,” Msechu says.

Msechu, who is originally from Germany, did her first stints at university in veterinary school before switching to speech therapy. Msechu then had to put her education on hold after having children.

“When I had my first child, I came out of the experience traumatized. So for my second child, I made sure to have a friend with me to act as a doula. Then I decided to become a childbirth educator and doula myself because I want to help people have the best experience possible,” Msechu says.

While working as a doula, Msechu started to focus on not only supporting the birthing partner, but the non-birthing partner as well. “I never tried to push my agenda on anybody, but I tried to inform people as much as I could so they can decide what is best for them. So I began to help first-time non-birthing partners. They’re supposed to be the coach, they’re supposed to be the support. But how is someone who has never done that before going to do that,” Msechu says.

After working as a doula, Msechu began her journey towards becoming a licensed social worker. She began working at a domestic violence shelter as both a counselor and case manager. After finishing her master’s degree in 2020, Msechu began her work with KC Resolve. A firm filled with multiple counselors providing a variety of services. However, Msechu is the only counselor specializing in her field.

I found out about KC Resolve through a friend at university. The owner was her student assistant. And after finding out that I was going to be a psychotherapist, she told me to reach out to her,” Msechu says.

KC Resolve is a private pay counseling firm, that bypasses the stress that insurance companies can cause onto clients. However, if they choose to, clients can still take their bill through insurance.

“Resolve also focuses on giving back to the community. They provide clinicians in schools to help with school counseling, they provide free work with unhoused community members and artists, all kinds of different areas to impact the community,” Msechu says.

Msechu’s ultimate aim is to destigmatize the counseling provided in her line of work. “Just like depression and anxiety, reproductive trauma affects so many but it is usually not spoken about. Instead, people try to cope with it in silence and isolation,” Msechu says.

“Understanding that reproductive things can affect your mental health is okay. It is normal, nothing is wrong with you. If major things happen in your life, such as anything with reproduction, it is only normal that it shifts stuff around, and that you’re oftentimes feeling not as grounded as you were at other times in your life. And there are people out there to help you. Don’t be silent, don’t isolate, you don’t have to go through this alone.

If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health, contact the Kansas or Missouri crisis lines at 913-286-0156 for Kansas or 888-279-8188 for Missouri.