Multiple tracks from The Greeting Committee will be featured in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3

Local favorites The Greeting Committee have been wowing us for years now. Soon enough, viewers nationwide will hear their music. It’s not a tour (though The Greeting Committee did plenty of that before the world fell apart), it’s a Netflix movie.

Three tracks from The Greeting Committee will be featured on the soundtrack to “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the third installment of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movie series. As you follow the progression of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s love life and their senior year journey, you’ll hear three songs from The Greeting Committee. And if the movie is anything like the artists on its soundtrack, it’s bound to be good.

The band is featured along with artists such as Fletcher, Anna of the North, and Spice Girls. We’ve heard two of the songs: “17” and “Run For Your Money,” both on their 2018 album “This is It.” A third track, “Beginning Middle End,” will be featured in the middle of the soundtrack.

This is big news for our homegrown band. Be sure to show them some love by streaming the movie when it comes out Feb. 12, and by listening (or continuing to listen to) their music. We may not have been able to see The Greeting Committee live in concert in the past year—unless you count their online show for The Pitch’s “Best of KC 2020”—so being able to hear their music on the TV screen may be the next best thing. You can presave the soundtrack on Spotify using this link.