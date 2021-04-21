Mother Earth Coffee reducing carbon footprint on Earth Day with nonprofit BoysGrow

Mother Earth Coffee is celebrating Earth Day by partnering with agricultural non-profit BoysGrow to use its organically and sustainably harvested coffee beans for good.

The coffee grounds will be given to BoysGrow on a regular basis to use as compost material or as organic matter placed directly on fields. The grounds will eventually add nitrogen back into the soil when used as compost material and will enhance water drainage, aeration, and beneficial microorganisms when placed on fields.

“Mother Earth Coffee is a brand dedicated to environmentally friendly practices, from the coffee farms to our cafés,” says Joseph Paris, owner of Mother Earth Coffee. “When looking to expand our philanthropic program, BoysGrow was a natural fit with its emphasis on education, sustainability, and community engagement.”

BoysGrow helps adolescent boys develop core vocational skills applicable in markets such as culinary arts, construction, farming, marketing, and public speaking. These boys gain pride, identity, discipline, and an understanding of business through farming and agriculture.

Each summer, 30 youth ages 14-16 commit to a two-year position working on the BoysGrow farm which is often their first paid job. The boys work three days a week during the summer and twice a month during the school year. Busses transport the boys from downtown Kansas City to the farm which is approximately 25 minutes away.

“As a Kansas City nonprofit focused on educating intercity youth and providing a valuable skillset, having local partners support our mission is crucial,” says John Gordon Jr., founder and executive director of BoysGrow. “We look forward to launching this partnership with Mother Earth Coffee and are very excited about what the future holds for both our organizations.”

Mother Earth Coffee wants to reduce its carbon footprint through this partnership with additional plans to include an expanded composting site.

For those wanting to be a part of the project from afar, a co-branded BoysGrow coffee blend will be available in the near future with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit.

Boys in eighth grade interested in being a part of BoysGrow can attend a Zoom meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Contact John Gordon Jr. jgordankc@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.