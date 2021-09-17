Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra to provide live accompaniment for screening of 1927’s Sunrise

Silent movie-era romantic drama, Sunrise (1927), will be featured at Swarthout Recital Hall in the University of Kansas campus Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. alongside a live score performed by the Boulder, CO based Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra.

Sunrise was one of the first films to feature a synchronized musical score and sound effects soundtrack, winning an Academy Award for Unique and Artistic Feature at the first-ever presentation of the prize in 1929. Starring Janet Gaynor (who won the first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role), George O’Brien, and Margaret Livingston, the film is now considered to be one of, if not the, greatest motion picture of the silent film era.

The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra has previously performed at the Kansas Silent Film Festival in Topeka and the Buster Keaton Celebration in Iola.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students (with ID). Tickets are available through the Swarthout ticket office (785-864-3436). Seating is limited and early ticket purchase is encouraged. The showing is hosted by the KU School of Music and sponsored by Footprints of Lawrence and the Kansas Silent Film Festival.