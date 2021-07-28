Misunderstood: The Musical opens Aug. 5 at the JoCo Arts and Heritage Center

Kansas City composer and author Melissa Hickman will bring her latest production, Misunderstood: The Musical, to Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. The one-act play focuses on the struggles and joys of the protagonist, Eliot Bishop, as he works to overcome the obstacles of living with a disability.

“My hope is that by seeing this musical, the audience will be encouraged to develop an increased awareness about persons who suffer from disabilities,” Hickman says. Through song, dance, and laughter the audience will get a glimpse into living life beyond a disability.

The production will also feature Kansas City actor, Travis Holt.

Misunderstood: The Musical will run through Aug. 8. Tickets are available here ($18 online and $20 at the door), and a portion of ticket sales for the performance will be donated to the Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. You can find more of Hickman’s work at her wedding music website, Notes By Grace.

