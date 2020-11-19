Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship deadline approaching soon

Submissions are closing for the Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship competition for screenplays and TV pilot scripts set in Missouri. Interested screenwriters have until Nov. 25 to submit their screenplays. Visit the Missouri Film webpage for more details.

The three winning scriptwriters will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a fellowship experience in Missouri in February 2021. Joining the victors will be industry mentors that’ll work with them throughout the fellowship. Missouri Film will also organize a day trip to visit the area of the state where the scripts take place.

Submissions don’t have to come from people located in Missouri, but the script must be set in the Show-Me State. All writers will receive scoresheets and written feedback. Writers with a screenplay or pilot can submit their application here. There is a $65 application fee.

An entrant may submit a maximum of two screenplays in the current competition. Each submission is a separate application and requires a separate application fee.

There is no set page length, but screenplays should be around 90-120 pages and pilots should have 30-65 pages. No revisions or missing pages will be accepted once entry has been received.

Past industry mentors include: Bob Gale, best known for co-writing films in the Back to the Future trilogy; Angelo Pizzo, who wrote among others, Hoosiers and Rudy; Valerie Woods, Queen Sugar, Soul Food; Nancy Miller, Saving Grace, The Closer; Philip LaZebnik who wrote the screenplays for Mulan and The Prince of Egypt; and Kathleen McGee Anderson, noted for a variety of television credits including ABC Family’s Lincoln Heights.