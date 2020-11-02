Mission Taco Joint adds cold weather comfort dishes to new menu

Winter is coming, but Mission Taco Joint is here to offer all the comfort food cravings to help us get through. Today, the restaurant releases new menu items at all seven of its locations across Kansas City and St. Louis. They have added a new breakfast-inspired burrito, quesadillas, empanadas, and more. With at-home offerings for families remaining popular, they have also added a Sheet Pan Nacho Kit, to the to-go menu in addition to the Taco Party Kit for 4.

Chef/Co-Owner Jason Tilford explains, “We usually add a few new items to the menu seasonally, but this menu reflects some items that we’ve never offered before. For example, we used to only offer a quesadilla on the kid’s menu, but now, we’ll have a few variations for the adults, too. We have had cries for a breakfast burrito for years so now we have our Chorihuevo burrito. Especially in today’s climate, we wanted to offer some new types of dishes that people will be excited to try.”

Over the last months, Mission Taco Joint has partnered with charity organizations through events previewing new menu items. They hosted Chorihuevo Burrito Pop-up at their Kirkwood location on Oct. 24, which benefited No Kid Hungry. After their September giveback taco event, a program that benefited Forward through Ferguson and Urban League of Greater Kansas City by offering a limited edition taco, the BLT Taco will be a permanent addition to the menu.

The restaurant is continuing to partner with local organizations, offering a “Treasure Your Chest” taco on pink tortillas to benefit Gateway to Hope and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Kansas City. The taco will be added to the menu next week as the new Chicken Guisado taco. A percentage of sales from their Taco Party Kits will be donated to Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, an important charity partner to owner Adam Tilford. The organization “strives to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the metropolitan St. Louis region.”

The Taco Party Kit, a popular buildable meal for families during the pandemic, includes two proteins, two sides, chips and salsa, 16 flour or corn tortillas, and all the toppings. Its new Sheet Pan Nachos Kit includes instructions on how to assemble at home (because making nachos is definitely not self-explanatory), one bag of chips, chihuahua/cheddar cheese, taco meat, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro crema.

Mission Taco Joint’s full list of new menu items include a Yucatecan Pork Taco, Chicken Guisado Taco, BLT Taco, Chorihuevo Burrito, Chicken Quesadilla, Mushroom Quesadilla, Beef Empanadas, and Sheet Pan Nachos.

New items will be available beginning today for limited dine-in service, carry-out, and delivery options all seven locations. Mission Taco Joint’s Taco Party Kits and Sheet Pan Nachos are available for carry-out and delivery only. Online ordering is also available at all locations.