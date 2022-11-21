Misc’s Awkward Family Thanksgiving pop-up delivers on its promise

Misc. [1447 Gentry Street] is an event space and taproom specializing in happy hours and pop-up menu themes. Owners John and Brittany Burdick took over the Callsign Brewery space just before COVID-19 hit, but after a complete building remodel the space is coming into its own. Misc. plays host to a cozy porch area, trivia nights, and Wednesdays feature mixology classes.

$35 cocktail flights compliment the “Awkward Family Thanksgiving” theme the owners have unleashed for the holiday season, and make it easy to sample a bit of everything right away.

The drinks currently available in this promotion have fantastic names. There’s a spiced pear margarita called “Mama Linda Who Slaves Away In The Kitchen and Tries To Organize a Group Photo 20 times to Get The Perfect Shot.” The “Aunt Pam Who Is Divorced and Reliving Her 30s and Shows Up With Jello Shots” is a blackberry French 75. These appear alongside a batch of other wacky concoctions that include a cranberry thyme gin and soda, pumpkin pie martini, apple pie martini, and more. We were particular fans of the “Warm & Cozy ” flight for $$25, which consists of a peanut butter hot toddy, a spiked coffee, mulled wine, and spiked hot chocolate.

Awkward Thanksgiving ends Nov. 27th, and their Home for the Holidays menu starts Dec 2nd. You can learn more about Misc by visiting their website, where you can keep up to date on all their menu changes and purchase tickets for trivia nights and cocktail classes.