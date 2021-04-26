Mayor Lucas rescinds all COVID-19 restrictions except indoor mask mandate

Nearly all restrictions related to COVID-19 will be removed in Kansas City with a few exceptions.

With the consultation of Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer, M.D., Kansas City’s updated COVID-19 Emergency Order will remain in effect until May 28 unless otherwise amended or rescinded prior to then.

“All capacity and social distancing requirements on business operations and gatherings under previous COVID-19 orders are rescinded,” Mayor Quinton Lucas says during a press conference today.

Starting April 30 at 12:01 a.m., new regulations will be in place including masks are no longer being required when everyone present indoors is entirely vaccinated and everyone has knowledge of complete vaccination. Masks are no longer required outdoors unless six feet cannot be maintained between persons.

“It is important to have at least some level of a mask requirement around, ongoing,” Lucas says. “I know that other metropolitan counties are considering abolishing a mask requirement altogether. Here in Kansas City, we do not think that is safe to do so, especially in close, tight, indoor environments and so we will continue to push that forward.”

Known COVID-19 cases in businesses among staff or patrons must be immediately reported to the Kansas City Health Department. Those found to be violating this regulation may be closed or cited by the Kansas City government. Complaints of non-compliance can be sent to the city via email at covidviolations@kcmo.org or by calling 311.

Lucas says a third of the Kansas City population has had at least one shot with 62 percent of Kansas Citians over the age of 65 having both shots.

He hopes this is the last order needed but the State of Emergency is being extended until August 31 to align with Gov. Mike Parson’s guidelines for the state of Missouri. The Fourteenth Amended Order can be viewed here.

Guidelines that remain unchanged:

Masks must be worn indoors in places of public accommodations for ages 5+. The exception is if all individuals in the room can prove they are fully vaccinated.

Updated guidelines: