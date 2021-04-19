Mayor Lucas is a new father and married man. Many things just happened very quickly.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and fellow government official Katherine Carttar have announced their marriage and the birth of their son, Bennett.

Carttar is the economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The 38-year-old previously worked for the city of Kansas City, MO as an economic development analyst and development specialist according to the Star.

The wedding ceremony took place in Jackson county according to a marriage license that was granted by a judge earlier this month as reported by KMBC. Jane Pansing Brown, general counsel in the mayor’s office, is said to have officiated the wedding.

KC Mayor Quinton Lucas has recently married his long time girlfriend Katherine Carttar. Jackson Co. Marriage records says it happened April 9th. #QuintonLucas #Lucasmarried #KMBC pic.twitter.com/kQYiRjIXz8 — Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) April 19, 2021

Lucas says the two were together before he became mayor and he hopes she will stand by him long after he completes his time in office.

“Like many over the past challenging year, we spent time reprioritizing what’s most important in our lives and realized it is family,” Lucas said in a Facebook post on April 19.

The couple is thankful for everyone who has extended prayers to their newly expanded family as well as the maternity and neonatal intensive care staff at the University of Kansas Hospital.