Mayor Lucas releases statement on today’s KC officer-involved shooting

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas today released the following statement following an officer-involved shooting in the 2300 Block of Lister Avenue:

“We have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near 23rd and Lister. The victim is an adult white male. I called an emergency Board of Police Commissioners meeting roughly one week ago to review and immediately enact police oversight policies to help build community trust and ensure transparency. One of those measures requires an outside enforcement agency to investigate any officer-involved shooting that occurs in Kansas City. This afternoon I have spoken with Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Pursuant to our new board policy, the Missouri Highway Patrol is now on the scene to handle the investigation into this incident, rather than the Kansas City Police Department, and will be communicating with the public and press in connection with this incident.”

We will update with further details as they become available.