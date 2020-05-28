Mayor Lucas increases city re-opening to “50% capacity” for businesses

Starting at midnight on Sunday, a new set of rules will amend the current emergency orders from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. This is part of our new pattern of lifting restrictions faster than originally stated.

Here’s what’s changing:

Business operations may continue in-person, provided business operators limit the number of occupants allowed to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy. Business operations generally open to the public and operating in a publicly accessible capacity where social distancing cannot be maintained–for example, salons and restaurants–shall maintain six feet of distance between areas of service, such as tables or booths, and mandate all service providers wear masks while providing services.

Gatherings–including, but not limited to, religious services, weddings, funerals, lectures, and performances–of 50 percent of listed occupancy may continue provided social distancing is maintained.

Outside events may continue, provided social distancing is maintained.

“As Kansas City continues our re-opening efforts, we ask all businesses and individuals to work in tandem with us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Lucas. “Just because you can go to a bar, restaurant, or event, it does not mean you have to. I encourage all Kansas Citians to reflect on the role they play in protecting our vulnerable populations from this disease.”

The mayor’s office insists that these orders will be strongly enforced, and those who do not obey them will be facing suspension or revocation of their business licenses.

Please keep wearing masks. We at The Pitch beg of you. Don’t let this get out of hand.