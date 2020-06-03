Mayor Lucas holds press conference to address police response; new COVID-19 outbreak

Earlier this evening at the KC Library Plaza branch, Mayor Quinton Lucas held a joint press conference with Police Chief Rick discuss Kansas City’s ongoing work to protect protestors, law enforcement, and Kansas City residents.

Today was a chance for the city to explain their choices over the weekend and explain where we’re going from here.

First, Lucas announced that 200+ positive cases or coronavirus have been discovered at Aspen Paper Products Plant The Missouri Health Department reports a cluster outbreak. That’s the beginning of the day’s… good news.

Now it was time to get into the meat of the protests.

Lucas is calling for both special meetings and investments in programs that allow outside / independent groups to review all vidoes/photos that are turned in from social media, to be reviewed.

Lucas has demanded funding from Hawley and Parson, so that KC cops can have body cams.

“Yesterday did not end how we wanted it to end,” Lucas said. Multiple times throughout the day, Lucas met with protesters, and immediately upon departing the police tear-gassed those remaining.

“We need to get back to discussions of the city’s homelessness. And we need to talk about the city’s long-running epidemic of gun violence. All of these programs still remain.”

Questions then fell to Chief Moss about the situations from the weekend. “We get up in the morning and we are never hoping to use pepper spray,” Moss said about whether or not the police were showing up to these situations with itchy trigger fingers for this kind of behavior.

The Office of Community Complaints is the civilian oversight board of KCPD. If you were PERSONALLY involved in an incident in which you believe police used excessive force or violated policies, here's how you can file a complaint: https://t.co/umH48wYl94 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 2, 2020

We’ll be covering more of this story as it develops.