May Events Calendar
Ongoing/Multiple:
May 4-6
The Fishtank Cabaret: Don’t Tell Mama, The Black Box
May 5-7
Gem & Crystal KC, Stoney Creek Hotel Kansas City
2023 Brookside Art Annual, BrooksideKC
May 12-14
Kansas City Tattoo Arts Festival, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center
May 25-27
Sean Patton, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Los Angeles and New York-based comedian Sean Patton will be gracing the Comedy Club stage May 25-27. Patton began doing standup in California but has performed in comedy clubs across the U.S. and Canada. He has also made multiple television appearances, including performances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Conan. His most recent special, Number One, takes audiences on an exploration of what makes Patton, Patton, and includes stories that hit almost too close to home but have you laughing out loud. Tickets for his Kansas City shows range from $18-$198 depending on the show night and seat selection.
May 26-28
Naka-Kon 2023, Overland Park Convention Center
May 26-29
16th Annual Lawrence Busker Festival presented by Free State Brewery, Downtown Lawrence
EVENTS
May 2
Skinny Puppy, Liberty Hall
May 3
moe., The Truman
May 4
The Moth, The Folly Theater
Brooks & Dunn: REBOOT Tour, T-Mobile Center
Battle of the Beats!, Replay Lounge
Orianthi, Knuckleheads
May 5
Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Granada
Air Supply, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
Amythyst Kiah, Knuckleheads
May 6
Knuckle Puck & Real Friends, The Truman
The Black Dahlia Murder, Granada
Macabre Market: Half-O-Ween, Brewer’s Alley
Un Año Contigo, The Bottleneck
May 7
18th and Vines vs. Midtown Misfits, Skate City Wyandotte
Maria The Mexican, Replay Lounge
Benefit Show for Dog Rescue: Sloppy But Lucky, Bar K
May 8
403 Club Open Mic, 403 Club
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Wine 101: Wine Tasting Basics, Pane e Vino Wine Bar & Academy
May 9
Tenacious D: The Spicy Meatball Tour, Starlight
Dynamic duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing their spicy meatballs on tour this spring, and we’re lucky enough that they are making a stop in Kansas City. Tenacious D is known for silly musical narratives and the epic comedy film The Pick of Destiny, but paired with Gass and Black’s serious guitar skills, plus Black’s incredible vocal range and control, the band shouldn’t be dismissed as pure comedy. Their devoted fans know this well enough—there’s even a change.org petition circulating that calls for Tenacious D’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As the band says in their hit song “Tribute,” it’s just a matter of opinion. We agree they belong among those hallowed halls of talent, though. Tickets start at $35.
The Plot in You, The Bottleneck
May 10
Godsmack, Azura Amphitheater
Off!, recordBar
Forests, Ben Quad, The Others Like Us, Virga, Farewell KCMO
May 11
Logan Mize, The Truman
Billy Idol, Uptown Theater
May 12
All Sorts Open Mic, PH Coffee
The Whips, The Band That Saved The World, Granada
The Elders, recordBar
Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box
May 13
Always & Furever Golden Gala, Uptown Theater
Hire a pet sitter and put on your best dancing shoes! Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary presents its annual Golden Gala. Join in for a night of dining, drinking, dancing, and silent and live auctions, all benefitting the animals being cared for at Always & Furever. General Admission tickets start at $75, with 100% of proceeds going to the animal shelter and its fur babies. VIP pre-party tickets are available if you are doggedly determined to dance the night away. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Spring Bazaar 2023, Union Cemetery Historical Society
Adoption Saturday w/ Pawsitive Tails, Bar K
Queer Bar Takeover, Soirée Steak & Oyster House
Deafheaven, The Madrid Theatre
KC Summer Beer Fest, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
May 14
Season Finale at the Folly, The Folly Theater
Watsky, Liberty Hall
Watsky has made his career by refusing to stay inside anyone’s box. A product of the San Francisco slam poetry scene, his music is rooted in rap but has expanded to include jazz and orchestral tones. He will be visiting Liberty Hall as part of his Intentions Tour, to promote his recently released album of the same name. His lyrics are riddled with wordplay and “always truthful,” but almost undecipherable in their quick release. In 2020, his rapping skills even earned him the Guinness World Record for the longest rap marathon. He continuously freestyle-rapped for 33 hours and 33 minutes. Don’t miss your chance to see this world record holder and one-of-a-kind musician in person. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $30-$54.
May 15
Ugly Kid Joe, The Truman
May 16
They Might Be Giants, The Truman
Man or Astro-Man?, recordBar
Unearth, The Bottleneck
May 17
Wednesday, recordBar
Moonspell, Granada
May 18
The Slackers, The Madrid Theatre
NLE Choppa, Uptown Theater
Grade 2, recordBar
The Princess Bride in Concert: Film + Live Orchestra, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
May 19
Atreyu, Granada
GBH, Encore Room
Thomas Rhett, T-Mobile Center
Currents, The Bottleneck
May 20
Monster Jam, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Get revved up for this year’s Monster Jam, a motorsports show unlike any other featuring aesthetically adventurous monster trucks competing in arenas with spectacles such as a racing competition, a skills challenge, a donut competition, and a freestyle competition. The event begins with a Pit Party, offering attendees the chance to meet the monster truck drivers and see the vehicles up close. An hour before the event begins, there will be driver interviews, giveaways, and more as part of the Trackside pre-show. According to Monster Jam, each featured truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long, and 12,000 pounds, with 1,500 horsepower. Talk about heavy metal. Tickets start at $15.
KC Folk Fest 2023, Washington Square Park
Willie Nelson & Family, Azura Amphitheater
Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th, The Cavves, Replay Lounge
May 21
Cook for Courage on Vine, 2000 Vine St.
LoveStoned Documentary Premiere, Westport Bowery
May 22
Fountain City Roller Derby: Recruitment Night #1, Olahrama 28
The Aquadolls, Encore Room
Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson, The Bottleneck
Ricardo Arjona, T-Mobile Center
May 23
Trash Panda, Encore Room
National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
May 24
An Adolescent Cabaret, The Black Box
May 25
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo, T-Mobile Center
Ken Lovern’s OJT, Green Lady Lounge
May 26
Les Claypool, Grinders
Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Craft Meet-Up, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
The Queers, The Rino
May 27
Bolinas, Noah Spencer, DJ Michael Motorcycle, miniBar
Tower-Con 2023, Tower Tavern
May 28
Hammerfall, Granada
May 29
Teen Volunteering Drop-In, Kansas City Public Library: Central Branch
Open Play: Marvel Champions, Cardboard Corner Cafe
Queer Movie Night, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
May 30
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Knuckleheads
The Wailers, The Bottleneck
May 31
Drain, The Bottleneck