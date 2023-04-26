May Events Calendar

Ongoing/Multiple:

May 4-6

The Fishtank Cabaret: Don’t Tell Mama, The Black Box

May 5-7

Gem & Crystal KC, Stoney Creek Hotel Kansas City

2023 Brookside Art Annual, BrooksideKC

May 12-14

Kansas City Tattoo Arts Festival, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center

May 25-27

Sean Patton, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Los Angeles and New York-based comedian Sean Patton will be gracing the Comedy Club stage May 25-27. Patton began doing standup in California but has performed in comedy clubs across the U.S. and Canada. He has also made multiple television appearances, including performances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Conan. His most recent special, Number One, takes audiences on an exploration of what makes Patton, Patton, and includes stories that hit almost too close to home but have you laughing out loud. Tickets for his Kansas City shows range from $18-$198 depending on the show night and seat selection.

May 26-28

Naka-Kon 2023, Overland Park Convention Center

May 26-29

16th Annual Lawrence Busker Festival presented by Free State Brewery, Downtown Lawrence

EVENTS

May 2

Skinny Puppy, Liberty Hall

May 3

moe., The Truman

May 4

The Moth, The Folly Theater

Brooks & Dunn: REBOOT Tour, T-Mobile Center

Battle of the Beats!, Replay Lounge

Orianthi, Knuckleheads

May 5

Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Granada

Air Supply, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Amythyst Kiah, Knuckleheads

May 6

Knuckle Puck & Real Friends, The Truman

The Black Dahlia Murder, Granada

Macabre Market: Half-O-Ween, Brewer’s Alley

Un Año Contigo, The Bottleneck

May 7

18th and Vines vs. Midtown Misfits, Skate City Wyandotte

Maria The Mexican, Replay Lounge

Benefit Show for Dog Rescue: Sloppy But Lucky, Bar K

May 8

403 Club Open Mic, 403 Club

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Wine 101: Wine Tasting Basics, Pane e Vino Wine Bar & Academy

May 9

Tenacious D: The Spicy Meatball Tour, Starlight

Dynamic duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing their spicy meatballs on tour this spring, and we’re lucky enough that they are making a stop in Kansas City. Tenacious D is known for silly musical narratives and the epic comedy film The Pick of Destiny, but paired with Gass and Black’s serious guitar skills, plus Black’s incredible vocal range and control, the band shouldn’t be dismissed as pure comedy. Their devoted fans know this well enough—there’s even a change.org petition circulating that calls for Tenacious D’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As the band says in their hit song “Tribute,” it’s just a matter of opinion. We agree they belong among those hallowed halls of talent, though. Tickets start at $35.

The Plot in You, The Bottleneck

May 10

Godsmack, Azura Amphitheater

Off!, recordBar

Forests, Ben Quad, The Others Like Us, Virga, Farewell KCMO

May 11

Logan Mize, The Truman

Billy Idol, Uptown Theater

May 12

All Sorts Open Mic, PH Coffee

The Whips, The Band That Saved The World, Granada

The Elders, recordBar

Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box

May 13

Always & Furever Golden Gala, Uptown Theater

Hire a pet sitter and put on your best dancing shoes! Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary presents its annual Golden Gala. Join in for a night of dining, drinking, dancing, and silent and live auctions, all benefitting the animals being cared for at Always & Furever. General Admission tickets start at $75, with 100% of proceeds going to the animal shelter and its fur babies. VIP pre-party tickets are available if you are doggedly determined to dance the night away. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Spring Bazaar 2023, Union Cemetery Historical Society

Adoption Saturday w/ Pawsitive Tails, Bar K

Queer Bar Takeover, Soirée Steak & Oyster House

Deafheaven, The Madrid Theatre

KC Summer Beer Fest, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

May 14

Season Finale at the Folly, The Folly Theater

Watsky, Liberty Hall

Watsky has made his career by refusing to stay inside anyone’s box. A product of the San Francisco slam poetry scene, his music is rooted in rap but has expanded to include jazz and orchestral tones. He will be visiting Liberty Hall as part of his Intentions Tour, to promote his recently released album of the same name. His lyrics are riddled with wordplay and “always truthful,” but almost undecipherable in their quick release. In 2020, his rapping skills even earned him the Guinness World Record for the longest rap marathon. He continuously freestyle-rapped for 33 hours and 33 minutes. Don’t miss your chance to see this world record holder and one-of-a-kind musician in person. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $30-$54.

May 15

Ugly Kid Joe, The Truman

May 16

They Might Be Giants, The Truman

Man or Astro-Man?, recordBar

Unearth, The Bottleneck

May 17

Wednesday, recordBar

Moonspell, Granada

May 18

The Slackers, The Madrid Theatre

NLE Choppa, Uptown Theater

Grade 2, recordBar

The Princess Bride in Concert: Film + Live Orchestra, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

May 19

Atreyu, Granada

GBH, Encore Room

Thomas Rhett, T-Mobile Center

Currents, The Bottleneck

May 20

Monster Jam, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Get revved up for this year’s Monster Jam, a motorsports show unlike any other featuring aesthetically adventurous monster trucks competing in arenas with spectacles such as a racing competition, a skills challenge, a donut competition, and a freestyle competition. The event begins with a Pit Party, offering attendees the chance to meet the monster truck drivers and see the vehicles up close. An hour before the event begins, there will be driver interviews, giveaways, and more as part of the Trackside pre-show. According to Monster Jam, each featured truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long, and 12,000 pounds, with 1,500 horsepower. Talk about heavy metal. Tickets start at $15.

KC Folk Fest 2023, Washington Square Park

Willie Nelson & Family, Azura Amphitheater

Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th, The Cavves, Replay Lounge

May 21

Cook for Courage on Vine, 2000 Vine St.

LoveStoned Documentary Premiere, Westport Bowery

May 22

Fountain City Roller Derby: Recruitment Night #1, Olahrama 28

The Aquadolls, Encore Room

Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson, The Bottleneck

Ricardo Arjona, T-Mobile Center

May 23

Trash Panda, Encore Room

National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

May 24

An Adolescent Cabaret, The Black Box

May 25

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo, T-Mobile Center

Ken Lovern’s OJT, Green Lady Lounge

May 26

Les Claypool, Grinders

Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Craft Meet-Up, Kansas City Center for Inclusion

The Queers, The Rino

May 27

Bolinas, Noah Spencer, DJ Michael Motorcycle, miniBar

Tower-Con 2023, Tower Tavern

May 28

Hammerfall, Granada

May 29

Teen Volunteering Drop-In, Kansas City Public Library: Central Branch

Open Play: Marvel Champions, Cardboard Corner Cafe

Queer Movie Night, Kansas City Center for Inclusion

May 30

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Knuckleheads

The Wailers, The Bottleneck

May 31

Drain, The Bottleneck