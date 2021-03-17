Massive donation to KC Pet Project allows for expansion

Two new case managers have been hired by KC Pet Project to keep people and pets together thanks to a $50,000 grant. The grant comes from Maddie’s Fund, a national foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to enhance the well-being of companion animals. The foundation has awarded nearly $250,000 in grants to pioneer shelter medicine education, establish foster care as a standard across the U.S., and more.

“Having social work case managers on our staff elevates and expands our ability to provide sustainable, long-term solutions for pet owners in crisis,” says Teresa Johnson, KC Pet Project‘s president and CEO.

Natalie Howard comes to KC Pet Project from the Wyandotte Behavioral Health Network. She assisted youth and families in reaching and maintaining treatment plan goals as well as finding community resources to improve their lives. Outside agencies or community supporters would be brought in by Howard to assist these clients.

Maddie Musil received her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Kansas. She has most recently worked as an Education and Outreach Specialist with the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault. Musil provided sexual violence awareness programming to K-12 youth.

Howard and Musil are now combining their love of working with animals and helping people. KC Pet Project wants to expand its programs and services this year through empathy and support from these women.

“Utilizing a case management approach through trained professionals will help keep more pets in their homes with their owners,” Johnson says. “We use a whole family approach. Our goal is to bridge the gaps between pet owners in need and services available for both pets and people in Kansas City.”

The goal of the Keep ‘Em Together initiative is to help pet owners resolve the problems they are experiencing so they can keep their pets. As the Keep ‘Em Together Case managers, Howard and Musil will be assisting with the Home Away From Home Crisis Boarding Program, rehoming support for pet owners, and collaborating with community organizations within the social services field.

KC Pet Project believes no one should have to surrender their pet due to financial hardship.