KC Pet Project assumes contract for animal control services in Kansas City

Today, December 10, at 7 a.m., nonprofit KC Pet Project has assumed the contract for animal control services in Kansas City, MO. Kansas City residents will still be able to call 311 to report any animal control-related issues on weekdays between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Residents will be able to call KC Pet Project’s main line at 816-683-1383 on weekends and for after-hours emergency calls.

KC Pet Project has been in a period of transition with the city for the last 3 months, hiring their new Chief of Animal Services, managers, officers, and dispatch specialists. This Chief of Animal Services will be April Moore, who previously was the Animal Services Supervisor in Austin, TX. Austin is the largest no-kill community in the United States, and has been for the last 12 years. Moore’s team managed a jurisdiction of 900 square miles, with more than 1.2 million residents.

KC Pet Project has selected 16 new animal services officers from across the KC metro area, who have gone through 50 hours of classroom education covering a span of relevant topics. They have also taken 4o hours of hands-on training through KC Pet Project on safe animal handling, pet support resources, customer service training, zoonotic diseases, and more.

“We have worked on this for more than two years and have assembled a team of diverse, community-minded officers that are fully prepared to create positive change through information, access to resources, enforcement of animal cruelty and neglect laws, and protecting public health and safety while building a new foundation of trust and meaningful change through progressive field services,” said Teresa Johnson, President/CEO of KC Pet Project.

The team at KC Pet Project has a history of taking over neglectful systems and protecting the pets they are meant to serve. It was this ethos that led to their founding in 2011, when they took over the city’s dog pound and transformed their euthanasia rates for the better. KC Pet Project achieved no-kill status just 6 months after taking over that pound.

A few positions have yet to be filled, including Animal Services Officers, Bilingual Animal Services Officers, and Dispatch Specialists. All of their available positions can be viewed at www.kcpetproject.org/careers.