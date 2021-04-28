Martin City Pub now operating as the Coast to Coast Pub

Martin City Brewing Company has rebranded the Martin City Pub as the Coast to Coast Pub to give customers a splash of coastal seafood in the midwest.

Chef Dan Uche is the mastermind behind this revitalized Coast to Coast menu concept. Uche’s previous experience at upscale seafood restaurant Bristol inspired him to create new dishes for all Kansas Citians to enjoy.

Not to worry, customer favorites including the macaroni and cheese, Reuben sandwich, and street tacos are still on the menu. New additions to the menu include a variety of oysters, scallops, lobster rolls, and more.

Happy hour specials are available from 3-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, giving customers a chance to sample some of the new menu options on the recently renovated patio and interior space.

An expanded wine and cocktail menu will complement seafood options along with the cherished fresh brewed local craft beer which is brewed across the street from the pub. The Martin City Brewing company story began with craft beer in 2011 after two friends had a vision of creating a brewpub spot at the corner of 135th and Locust.

Online ordering for carryout or delivery is available. To see a complete menu visit Martin City Brewing Company’s website.