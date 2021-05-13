Mark your calendars: The 90th Annual Plaza Art Fair is returning in September 24-26

Just like so many other Kansas City staple events, the Plaza Art Fair was drastically different last year due to the pandemic. The weekend long event generally packs the Country Club Plaza with thousands of art and culture enthusiasts, and hosts nine blocks of art booths, food, and live music.

Last year, music performances were virtual and instead of booths for artwork, artists displayed their work in Plaza storefront windows to allow for social distancing and reduce crowd sizes.

September 24-26, the famous celebration is returning to its traditional approach of an open-air festival. The event will be presented for a sixth year by Saint Luke’s Health System.

“The Plaza Art Fair is one of the city’s most special celebrations, and we are simply delighted and humbled to be celebrating the event’s 90th year alongside Saint Luke’s Health System,” says Kasey Vena, general manager, Country Club Plaza, in a release. “Honoring art and culture has never been more important, and we are pleased to safely welcome the community back to Country Club Plaza.”

In a release, organizers ensure participants that the festival will adhere to to local and national health guidelines and will monitor conditions.

More information about the festival will be posted on the 2021 Plaza Art Fair website in the coming months. According to the website, event organizers inform artists that they will be, “rolling forward the jury results from the 2020 jury.” Artist applications for the 2022 event will open in January of 2022.