Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball masks-up to benefit KC Pet Project

90.9 The Bridge and Mammoth Live are coming together for a Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball to benefit the KC Pet Project. The event is scheduled for February 11 at 8 p.m. in the Uptown Theater.

The evening features the sounds of Brass & Boujee, The Deshtet, DJ Thundercutz, and Boss Hooligan Sound System. Additional performers include Voler Thieves of Flight, Riddem Krewe, and emcee Kadesh Flow. Local food truck Duke’s Place will be on the spot, catering a tasteful array of Cajun, Creole, and Soul cuisine.

Appropriate Mardi Gras attire is encouraged. Or inappropriate Mardi Gras attire. That’s up to you.

Tickets are on sale today and range from general admission tickets starting at $15 in advance ($20 onsite the day of the event) to VIP individual tickets and table packages. A portion of ticket proceeds will go directly to the KC Pet Project.

Additionally, anyone who adopts a new pet this weekend during the Sweatin’ Off the Shelter Pounds adoption special—from January 14-17—at the KC Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and Petco store in Overland Park (cats only) will be eligible to win a pair of tickets to the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. All adult cats and dogs 30 pounds or more will be $30 throughout the weekend event.

To view all adoptable pets in the program, visit kcpetproject.org or download their free mobile app. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.